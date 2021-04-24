Sir Alistair Graham’s rentaquote renaissance

Few in Westminster have emerged with any credit from the fallout of the Greensill saga. A pandora’s box has now been opened with the lobbying activities of politicians both past and present now considered fair game. But one man who is clearly enjoying himself is the ubiquitous Sir Alastair Graham, the former chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life.

Graham left his post in 2007 but 14 years on is still very much the go to man for lobby hacks in need of a quote. Always ready to express shock and anger at the latest misdoings of those awful politicians, the onetime trade unionist has had a career littered with committeeships so beloved of establishment panjandrums.

There are four words which always make me stop reading a newspaper article. They are: “Sir Alistair Graham said...” Every lazy journalist’s go to man for a quote on sleazy politicians. #mustdobetter April 18, 2021

A quick count by Steerpike of Graham’s media appearances show between 28 March and 21 April he was quoted in at least 30 newspapers in 25 days including three bylined opinion pieces in the Telegraph, I and Mirror alongside multiple appearances on TalkRadio, Sky, BBC and Channel 4 asking questions and demanding answers.

These include quotes on everything from the right of ex MPs to a parliamentary pass, Baroness Finn’s stake in an advisory company, Matt Hancock’s sister’s company, Jennifer Arcuri’s claims of an affair, former politicians working in private sector companies and Boris Johnson’s probe into Greensill.

Steerpike hopes Sir Alistair wasn’t paid for any of those appearances or else he might face his own ‘cash for questions’ scandal.