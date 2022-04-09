  1. Magazine: 9 April 2022
Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition: poems about Shackleton’s Endurance

From magazine issue: 9 April 2022
In Competition No. 3243, you were invited to submit a poem about the recent discovery of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance.

This comp, suggested by a kind reader who thought a chink of good cheer amid the general bleakness worth celebrating, elicited a smallish entry in which echoes ranged from Keats to Benny Hill. An honourable mention to David Silverman’s haiku:

Fuss over a boat 

Goes to show the importance 

Of being Ernest

The winners, printed below, net their authors £25 each.

Chill polar sirens wooed 

Ernest H. Shackleton, 

Singing him southward with 

Wintry allure. 

Ice trapped and sank him, then 

Hypergelidity 

Deep undersea helped his 

Ship to endure. 

 

Weddell Sea life forms are 

Contra-xylophagous. 

Vessels of wood are a 

Snack they abjure. 

Far from a warmer sea’s 

Biodiversity, 

Shackleton sank where his 

Ship could endure. 

Chris O’Carroll
Two thousand fathoms deep Endurance lies 

at rest upon the Weddell Sea’s soft bed, 

and, though abandoned, finds a different guise, 

suff’ring a sea-change once her crew had fled. 

The hull survives, and nothing of her fades – 

with creatures of the depths she lives again, 

a crew of sea-stars, sponges, now invades 

the empty space once occupied by men. 

Anemones upon the starboard bow, 

another takes its place behind the wheel, 

a ghostly-white ‘squat’ lobster claims the prow 

and colonies of sea-squirts clutch the keel. 

 

Now, undisturbed, the ship rests in the deep 

While, rich and strange, these creatures guard her sleep. 

Sylvia Fairley
That ship was filmed in nineteen-fifteen, when 

It sank below the ice. And then again 

Cameras were on hand when it was found. 

The ship’s crew had escaped. No one was drowned 

When it went down beneath the Weddell Sea, 

To lie there for more than a century, 

But other young men died that very day 

In Flanders, more than half a world away. 

 

The crew, the soldiers, all of them are gone. 

We check the dates, remember Shackleton 

From the Boys’ Book of Heroes long ago, 

And seek on maps places we do not know. 

Near the ship swims a creature. We are told 

It’s a squat lobster. Squatting in the cold 

Right by the ship’s name makes a metaphor 

For men’s endurance both in peace and war. 

Brian Murdoch
Under a lullaby of ice,

By the currents shifted, shuttled – 

A strange idea of paradise, 

Unscuttled: 

 

Where the blizzard does not reach, 

Timbers shivered, hardly weathered – 

Still and silent, but a speech 

Untethered. 

 

None are left who rigged its sails, 

Or who watched it drown, half-blinking: 

None thought to find its stern, its rails 

Unsinking. 

 

Urchins, squirts and brittlestars 

Hold court there, unabated: 

They too endure, their repertoires 

Undated. 

Bill Greenwell
Ernie was only forty-seven, he didn’t want to die 

but he’s plodding after Nansen 

where the Empire meets the sky. 

His countrymen ignored him 

in their craze for Captain Scott, 

and James Caird to South Georgia 

was a tale that time forgot. 

But a nation’s taste in heroes 

is fickle as the sea, 

so they sent a yellow robot 

to pinpoint his crushed debris. 

Is that two sperm whales mating 

in Antarctic paradise, 

or Ernie’s ship Endurance asleep below the ice? 

She won’t forget old Ernie! (Ernie!) 

And he drove the toughest steam-yacht in the south. 

Nick MacKinnon
So all day long the noise of searching filled 

The icy mountains of the winter sea 

Until Sir Ernest’s ship at last was seen 

And on her stern ENDURANCE proudly gleamed. 

When naval crew and archaeologists 

Observed the wreck that for a hundred years 

Slept peacefully beneath the Weddell Sea 

Their eyes were dazzled as they saw the ship 

Intact, undaunted as the day she sank. 

And when they glimpsed the shining five-point star, 

Polaris, the great vessel’s primal name, 

Their hearts enjoyed the happiness of pride. 

Though years had darkened round him now it seemed 

That Shackleton had shuffled out of death 

To greet the gallants who had found his ship. 

Frank McDonald

No. 3246: let’s get physical

Nicola Shulman wrote a piece in this magazine about Philip Larkin’s penis. You are invited to submit a poem in the style of the poet of your choice (please specify) about a problematic appendage. Please email entries of up to 16 lines to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 20 April.