Lucy Vickery
Spectator competition: poems about Shackleton’s Endurance
In Competition No. 3243, you were invited to submit a poem about the recent discovery of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance.
This comp, suggested by a kind reader who thought a chink of good cheer amid the general bleakness worth celebrating, elicited a smallish entry in which echoes ranged from Keats to Benny Hill. An honourable mention to David Silverman’s haiku:
“Fuss over a boatGoes to show the importanceOf being Ernest
The winners, printed below, net their authors £25 each.
“Chill polar sirens wooedErnest H. Shackleton,Singing him southward withWintry allure.Ice trapped and sank him, thenHypergelidityDeep undersea helped hisShip to endure.Weddell Sea life forms areContra-xylophagous.Vessels of wood are aSnack they abjure.Far from a warmer sea’sBiodiversity,Shackleton sank where hisShip could endure.Chris O’Carroll
“Two thousand fathoms deep Endurance liesat rest upon the Weddell Sea’s soft bed,and, though abandoned, finds a different guise,suff’ring a sea-change once her crew had fled.The hull survives, and nothing of her fades –with creatures of the depths she lives again,a crew of sea-stars, sponges, now invadesthe empty space once occupied by men.Anemones upon the starboard bow,another takes its place behind the wheel,a ghostly-white ‘squat’ lobster claims the prowand colonies of sea-squirts clutch the keel.Now, undisturbed, the ship rests in the deepWhile, rich and strange, these creatures guard her sleep.Sylvia Fairley
“That ship was filmed in nineteen-fifteen, whenIt sank below the ice. And then againCameras were on hand when it was found.The ship’s crew had escaped. No one was drownedWhen it went down beneath the Weddell Sea,To lie there for more than a century,But other young men died that very dayIn Flanders, more than half a world away.The crew, the soldiers, all of them are gone.We check the dates, remember ShackletonFrom the Boys’ Book of Heroes long ago,And seek on maps places we do not know.Near the ship swims a creature. We are toldIt’s a squat lobster. Squatting in the coldRight by the ship’s name makes a metaphorFor men’s endurance both in peace and war.Brian Murdoch
“Under a lullaby of ice,By the currents shifted, shuttled –A strange idea of paradise,Unscuttled:Where the blizzard does not reach,Timbers shivered, hardly weathered –Still and silent, but a speechUntethered.None are left who rigged its sails,Or who watched it drown, half-blinking:None thought to find its stern, its railsUnsinking.Urchins, squirts and brittlestarsHold court there, unabated:They too endure, their repertoiresUndated.Bill Greenwell
“Ernie was only forty-seven, he didn’t want to diebut he’s plodding after Nansenwhere the Empire meets the sky.His countrymen ignored himin their craze for Captain Scott,and James Caird to South Georgiawas a tale that time forgot.But a nation’s taste in heroesis fickle as the sea,so they sent a yellow robotto pinpoint his crushed debris.Is that two sperm whales matingin Antarctic paradise,or Ernie’s ship Endurance asleep below the ice?She won’t forget old Ernie! (Ernie!)And he drove the toughest steam-yacht in the south.Nick MacKinnon
“So all day long the noise of searching filledThe icy mountains of the winter seaUntil Sir Ernest’s ship at last was seenAnd on her stern ENDURANCE proudly gleamed.When naval crew and archaeologistsObserved the wreck that for a hundred yearsSlept peacefully beneath the Weddell SeaTheir eyes were dazzled as they saw the shipIntact, undaunted as the day she sank.And when they glimpsed the shining five-point star,Polaris, the great vessel’s primal name,Their hearts enjoyed the happiness of pride.Though years had darkened round him now it seemedThat Shackleton had shuffled out of deathTo greet the gallants who had found his ship.Frank McDonald
