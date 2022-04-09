Spectator competition: poems about Shackleton’s Endurance

In Competition No. 3243, you were invited to submit a poem about the recent discovery of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance.

This comp, suggested by a kind reader who thought a chink of good cheer amid the general bleakness worth celebrating, elicited a smallish entry in which echoes ranged from Keats to Benny Hill. An honourable mention to David Silverman’s haiku:

“ Fuss over a boat

The winners, printed below, net their authors £25 each.

“ Chill polar sirens wooed

“ Two thousand fathoms deep Endurance lies

“ That ship was filmed in nineteen-fifteen, when

“ Under a lullaby of ice,

“ Ernie was only forty-seven, he didn’t want to die

“ So all day long the noise of searching filled

No. 3246: let’s get physical

Nicola Shulman wrote a piece in this magazine about Philip Larkin’s penis. You are invited to submit a poem in the style of the poet of your choice (please specify) about a problematic appendage. Please email entries of up to 16 lines to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 20 April.