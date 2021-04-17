  1. Magazine: 17 April 2021
Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: a kiwi fruit for Emily Dickinson

17 April 2021
Spectator competition winners: a kiwi fruit for Emily Dickinson
As if a shaggy Egg — could hold / A Galaxy of Green —… [Photo: Portishead1]
Comments

In Competition No. 3194, a nod to Keats and Tony Harrison, you were invited to write a poem about a poet and a piece of fruit. It was a palmary entry, so I’m making space for an extra winner. Hats off, all round, and £20 each to those printed below.

On Wenlock Edge you stand distraught,

Your brow compressed, your features taut,

And weep to contemplate the fate

Of creatures in a fallen state.

 

To you the lover’s solemn vow

Is frail as blossoms on the bough,

While tunes that stir the patriot’s blood

Leave young men perished in the mud.

 

Because your verses tip the scale

Unevenly to hopes that fail

Or ruined dreams, may I uplift

Your sad heart with a special gift?

 

Accept, to balance your purview,

This bowl of cherries just for you,

As consolation for mankind

When mortal matters touch the mind.

Basil Ransome-Davies
Have an avocado, Henry,

From Aisle Twenty-Two in Fresco,

In a tray of sculpted cardboard

Double-wrapped in sturdy plastic

(Though its alligator casing

Might withstand a bolt of lightning

That the Shawnees’ Animikii,

Animikii, Thunder Spirit,

Sends across the sacred mountains),

Ready for your great consumption

Possibly with prawns within it,

Fresco prawns kept fresh by freezer,

Ready stripped of their intestine,

Do not eat the black vein, Henry,

Whip up mayonnaise and ketchup,

Dear-oh-dear, your pear’s rock solid.

Bill Greenwell
If we give poor Tom a peach,

Will he eat it on the beach?

Will he rub against the panes?

Will he eat it by the drains?

 

Will he eat it from a plate?

Will he murder and create?

Will a juicy drupe taste sweet

In a half-deserted street?

 

Can a fur-skinned fruit reverse

What disturbs the universe,

Be it patients etherised

Or decisions re-revised?

 

Will he weep and fast or eat it?

Will he find a face to meet it?

Shall we seek him on the beach?

Shall we tempt him with a peach?

Chris O’Carroll
A small shop window caught my eye today,

Bright fruits of every colour on display,

A harvest hymn of hues, all gathered in,

As tempting as an evening lime and gin;

Yet, even though I could have fancied each

And every one, my favourite was the peach

Which made me think of you — the gentle way

You’d feel its felt-like flesh and then survey

Each detail of its pink, late summer haze

And call to mind your sunlit Surrey days.

Then, savouring that first delicious bite,

How glad you’d be and sad you’d be, delight

Tinged with regret, for though both sweet and tart

Its juice might taste, a stone lies at its heart.

Your fruit brought joy but touched on sorrow too,

Just like this peach, the essence, John, of you.

Alan Millard
As if a shaggy Egg — could hold

A Galaxy of Green —

With starburst rays — not liquid Gold —

And small black seeds — between —

 

Exotic — as a Persian Rug

From distant Samarkand —

This pocket Eden nestles — snug

And homely — in my Hand —

 

Just as the Skylark’s drab outside

Holds Arias — but furled —

Its burlap Coat — conspires to hide

a slippery — Emerald World —

 

That has the taste — Temptation has —

As Tart — and Sweet — as sin —

Denouncing my indulgence — as

It dribbles down — my Chin —

Susan McLean
‘I have heard, Father Lewis,’ began his young guest,

‘That, living immured in your cloisters,

Your meals are increasingly dull to ingest,

And you yearn for some fruit with your oysters.

 

Although you have tried them with pineapple pickle,

Your appetite, sadly, has faded.

I’ve come to suggest a receipt that may tickle

A palate that’s thoroughly jaded.

 

Here’s a platter of molluscs: there’s cuttlefish, clam,

Abalone and mussel and scallop,

Which go very well with my gooseberry jam —

Pray allow me to give you a dollop.’

Brian Allgar
Might you consider, Milton, how you could

Be brightening your life, though light’s denied,

To taste a fruit that’s flavoursome and good,

And Soil Association certified.

To feel its firm exterior, and soon

To pierce the skin and reach the flesh laid bare

Intense and dark, amid the blaze of noon,

For, though you see it not, you’re yet aware.

Upon your lips the fragrant juice might stay;

Perhaps, unnoticed, linger on your chin —

The stone, unyielding, may be cast away.

You fondly ask for more; it is no sin,

The humble cherry, offering its treasure

Can serve its Maker, giving blameless pleasure.

Sylvia Fairley

No. 3197: in memoriam

You are invited to supply a poem to mark the death of Prince Philip. Please email entries of up to 16 lines to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 28 April.

