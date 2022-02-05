Spectator competition winners: Covid’s metamorphoses

In Competition No. 3234, you were invited to submit either a poem or a short story entitled ‘Covid’s metamorphoses’.

Thanks are due to Frank Upton, who suggested this tremendous and timely challenge. It attracted a pleasingly large and diverse entry (overwhelmingly made up of verse rather than prose), in which the limerick was well represented. Here is an example from Jerome Betts:

“ A virus with spikes like a mine

Other highlights included a riff, from R.M. Goddard, on ‘Ghost Town’ by the Specials, Martin Parker’s twist on Noël Coward’s ‘Don’t Let’s Be Beastly to the Germans’ and Yeatsian echoes courtesy of Max Ross.

The winning entries are printed below and earn their authors £25 each.

“ The virus dealt me an Olympian blow,

“ They fuck us up, the Covid strains,

“ Begins, an egg; becomes a sprat;

“ The endless metamorphosis of Covid,

“ Double, double, toil and trouble,

“ Arising in the East it came

No. 3237: single-minded

You are invited to submit a piece of prose, in the genre of your choice but using only monosyllables. Please email entries of up to 150 words to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 16 February.