Spectator competition winners: deflationary couplets

In Competition No. 3173 you were invited to give a fresh twist to a well-known single line of poetry by adding a line of your own to it.

This was a wildly popular competition, and my inbox was flooded with entries. Many of you were thinking along the same lines, which produced a fair amount of duplication. There were lots of variations on this topical adaptation of Wordsworth, courtesy of John Priestland: ‘I wandered lonely as a cloud,/ As household mixing’s not allowed.’ And on this new slant on Milton, from Iain Morley — ‘Tomorrow to fresh woods and pastures new,/ Unless they’ve been destroyed for HS2’. D.A. Prince’s take on Yeats — ‘I will arise and go now, and go to Innisfree/ In case the Government decrees that we must be Tier Three’ — was echoed frequently elsewhere in the entry.

The winners, printed below, pocket a fiver per couplet.

“ I wandered lonely as a cloud

“ Euclid alone has looked on Beauty bare.

“ Hope is the thing with feathers. (Not lust, that’s whips and leathers.)

“ My heart aches, and a drowsy numbness pains

“ I must go down to the seas again, to the lonely sea and the sky,

“ The sure extinction that we travel to

“ How do I love thee? Let me count the ways,

“ When I consider how my light is spent,

“ Before the Roman came to Rye, or out to Severn strode,

“ I must go down to the seas again, to the lonely sea and the sky,

“ O that this too, too solid flesh would melt!

“ ’Twas Brillig, and the slithy toves

“ O for a beaker full of the warm South,

“ I summon up remembrance of things past

“ Earth has not anything to show more fair —

“ In Xanadu did Kubla Khan

“ Deep in the shady sadness of a vale,

“ At Flores in the Azores Sir Richard Grenville lay

“ A sudden blow: the great wings beating still

“ A sweet disorder in the dress

“ Do you remember an inn, Miranda, do you remember an inn?

“ If I should die, think only this of me:

