Spectator competition winners: Edward Lear and Pam Ayres write dirges

In Competition No. 3182 you were invited to rewrite a famous piece of light verse with a dirge-like, hieratic tone (as if we need any more doom and gloom).

Robert Schechter put a downer on light verse supremo Ogden Nash’s pithy ‘Reflections on Ice-Breaking’, ‘Candy is dandy but liquor is quicker’:

“ Time is a burden we mortals must carry,

The winners earn £25 each. Bill Greenwell pockets a bonus fiver.

“ And so we recall, so saith the LORD, an ancient,

“ Osiris, on whose judgement hangs our fate,

“ The puddings of my youth are fled away, Alice,

“ De profundis, Lord, I beg

“ Alas, poor fantasy from last week’s dream

“ Purple shall be my robe when I am old;

No 3185: The state we’re in

Shelley wrote a sonnet entitled ‘England in 1819’. You are invited to compose one called ‘England in 2021’. Please email entries to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 3 February.