Spectator competition winners: Enid Blyton explains economics to children

In Competition No. 3198, you were invited to supply an extract from a children’s book that is designed to explain economics to youngsters.

The seed for this challenge was former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis’s Talking to My Daughter: A Brief History of Capitalism in which he uses the device of answering questions put by his young daughter to explain economics in a clear and engaging way. While his references ranged from The Matrix and Blade Runner to Sophocles and Frankenstein, you harnessed, among others, Dr Seuss, Lewis Carroll, Hilaire Belloc (who also wrote a primer on economics, Economics for Helen) and Eric Carle. Here’s Moray McGowan: ‘On Saturday, the Caterpitaller stripped the assets from a farm, two department stores, three mines, four retirement homes in Victorian mansions, five pension funds, and six gents outfitters on prime sites. That night he went to bed with a very full portfolio…’

“ ‘I say,’ called Julian to the kindly-looking farmer’s wife, ‘we’re camping nearby, and wondered if we could buy some provisions?’

“ Matilda baked such splendid pies

“ I had a little nest-egg

“ ‘Deflation,’ said Eeyore gloomily.

“ Economy’s fun

