Spectator competition winners: If Alan Bennett had been a spy

In Competition No. 3247, you were asked to submit the reflections of a well-known writer on a career path they might have taken.

Most famous writers have had day jobs – Kurt Vonnegut sold Saabs, Harper Lee worked as an airline ticket agent, and Joseph Heller was a blacksmith’s apprentice.

But what about those missed vocations? Take a bow, Robert Frost, map-maker; Emily Dickinson, undertaker; Raymond Chandler, shrink. The winners earn £25.

“ I think I could have been a model censor of obscenity

“ I think that I shall never write

“ Mam pooh-poohed the idea, adamant eavesdroppers never heard good of themselves, but I always hankered after a career in espionage. Had she known I intended to spy for the Soviets, there’d have been a to-do. Naturally reticent, I simply waited to be contacted, signalling readiness by sitting in tea rooms looking pensive. I wonder now whether I didn’t miss my cue during a chance encounter with a man named Sergei in a Halifax Khardoma. It wasn’t the world of international travel and poison-tipped brollies that appealed so much as the prospect of swapping codified quotations from the Pylon poets with others who didn’t fit in. Hopeless at tradecraft – even now, I can’t video Songs of Praise for recording snooker – I nevertheless feel that, in Russian hands, my intelligence on goings on in Gloucester Crescent could, if not bring down, at least momentarily nonplus the British establishment.

“ Vet, six feet two tall, brilliant

“ To glove, or not to glove? That was the question.

“ It is a truth universally acknowledged that a community possessed of various conditions is in want of a good grocer and at one time my hopes inclined towards that vocation. One half of the world cannot understand the minute pleasures of portioning and weighing but to me this was happiness. Not for the business of money-making did I endeavour to find reason to justify my hopes but for the close ties of local connection. No family can survive long without its allocation of flour or sugar or the small exchanges of private communication that cross the counter. It was always incomprehensible that anyone might wish for another life than the love of comestibles and how they reflect the private circumstances of each man and woman. More than being married, grocery offered an infinity of entertainment. Had my life taken that direction I believe I should have been most content.

