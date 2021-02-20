Spectator competition winners: mischievous acrostics

In Competition No. 3186 you were invited to supply an acrostic poem praising or dispraising a public figure, in which the word/s spelled out by the first letter of each line directly contradicts what the poem is saying.

In an era of fake news, rampant conspiracy theories and ever-spiralling paranoia, acrostics are having a moment: resignation letters written to Donald Trump, into which the words ‘Resist’ and ‘Impeach’ had been smuggled, subsequently went viral.

I enjoyed Adrian Fry’s double-edged hymn of praise to Adam Curtis (‘Pretentious tripe’). Other messages lurking in what was an excellent entry included ‘Lying toad’, ‘-Tartan ineptitude’ and ‘Certifiable’; I’ll leave you to guess who they are aimed at.

Commendations go to David Shields, Richard Spencer and Alan Millard. The winners take £20 each.

“ Bold champion of folk who have no say,

“ Putin! The very name is like a bell,

“ Duly salute Sir David Attenborough,

“ Greta, your steadfast and ferocious gaze

“ It’s not as if he’s guilty of a crime;

“ Gutted, boned, an’ served wi’ almonds,

“ The Leader of the Opposition

No. 3189: Heaven scent

You are invited to submit a poem about a favourite smell. Please email entries of up to 16 lines to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 3 March.