Spectator competition winners: Nursery rhymes for the pandemic

In Competition No. 3211 you were invited to submit a nursery rhyme inspired by the pandemic.

When I set this challenge, I had in mind ‘Ring-a-Ring o’ Roses’, the rhyme that is said by some to date from the Great Plague of 1665 (though its origins are a subject of hot scholarly dispute).

In a medium-sized entry, Brian Murdoch, Nicholas Lee, Leslie Bresnen, David Shields and Barbara Jones caught my eye and earn honourable mentions. Equally impressive was Tom Singleton’s clever twist on the ‘Hokey-Cokey’: ‘Keep the public in, let the public out,/ In, out, in, out, you mess them all about,/ You make a slow decision, then you turn around, that’s what it’s all about… Oh, the jokey blokey! Oh, the jokey blokey! Oh, the jokey blokey! U-turn, never learns! Rah-rah-rah!’.

But the prizes go to those entries printed below, which earn their authors £30 apiece.

“ Blow, blow, blow your nose, queue up for vaccine,

“ If you’re thanking all the nurses, clap your hands,

“ Mary had a little cough

“ Dr Foster went to Klosters

“ Girls and boys are at the gate,

No 3214: face time

Portraitists always have the final say on their sitters. For the sake of fairness, you are invited to choose a well-known painted portrait and let it speak for itself, in up to 16 lines or 150 words. Please email entries to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 25 August.