Spectator competition winners: ‘O scintillate, bright orb celestial! Gleam’ (‘Twinkle, twinkle, Little Star’)

In Competition No. 3226, you were invited to rewrite, in pompous and prolix style, any well-known simple poem.

The seed for this pleasingly popular challenge was a recasting of ‘Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star’, attributed to John Raymond Carson, which begins: ‘Scintillate, scintillate, globule vivific…’ Star performers, in a most excellent and enjoyable entry, include AdrianFry’s Larkin:

“ Jointly and severally, your begetters rudely discombobulate your psycho-social equilibrium.

And Janine Beacham’s Williams:

“ I have succumbed to those purple-sheened orbs, Pomona’s amethyst treats…

Iain Morley and John MacRitchie also shone, but the winners, below, net £25 each.

“ Oh scintillate, bright orb celestial! Gleam,

“ Our ninth month doth thrice ten fair days possess,

“ Illustrious Mary, green-fingered nymph

“ Myristica fragrans? ay, sirrah, but dwarfish;

“ To men who would their nuptial chalice keep

“ At our encounter, then and there,

No. 3229: born again

You are invited to provide the story of the Nativity retold in the style of a well-known author. Please submit up to 150 words/16 lines to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 3 December. The early deadline is because of seasonal production schedules.