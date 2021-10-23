Spectator competition winners: odes on the Marble Arch Mound

In Competition No. 3221, you were invited to submit an ode on the Marble Arch Mound. The 25 metre-high artificial hillock, dubbed ‘Teletubby Hill’, has drawn near universal mockery and derision, leaving Westminster City Council red-faced and poorer to the tune of £6 million. But it inspired a funny, imaginative entry, with a strong whiff of Keats and Wordsworth. The Bard of Dundee, channelled by Brian Murdoch, speaks for many:

“ When the Mound next to Marble Arch was first erected

Commendations go to Bob Trewin and George Simmers; the winners earn £25.

“ I hail thee, Mound! O mightiest of peaks,

“ My knee aches, and a weary glumness drains

“ Unravish’d Mound, a bride without her bouquet,

“ Mountain of steel and rolled-out sedum turf,

“ Hillock of fake and threadbare barrenness,

“ Looking at you, mad man-made mound,

No. 3224: Tourist misinformation

Now that we are allowed to travel more freely, it’s a good time to resurrect an old favourite. You are invited to submit snippets of misleading advice either for tourists visiting Britain or for British tourists travelling abroad. Please email entries to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 3 November.