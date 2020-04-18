Spectator competition winners: Pangrams in six lines

In Competition No. 3144 you were invited to submit a poem, six lines at most, containing all the letters of the alphabet.

Some of the more technical challenges in the past have prompted howls of protest; under the circumstances, I decided not to make this one too taxing. Max Ross speaks, I am sure, for many:

“ Crazily quizzical, anagrammatical,

Hats off to you all for a terrific entry, in which the topical rubbed shoulders with the absurd. There were lots of entertaining riffs on the famous pangram ‘the quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog’, but so much more besides. Especially strong performers who only narrowly missed out on a prize were F.M. King, Joe Houlihan, Frank Upton, David Shields, Linda Lewis, Jim Lloyd Davies, Nick MacKinnon and Linda Mallinson. Those who did make the cut appear below and earn £10 each.

“ Onyx goblins, quick brown foxes,

“ Except for this, and even so,

“ Inventors, poets all avow

“ My pet was a lazy red fox

“ The duck-billed platypus would seem

“ Letters go now, u and i,

“ Young men do flaunt, in masques and revels, all

“ Proud characters those twenty-six

“ Just to make life better

“ Captives of virus

“ Beware the questing zelatrix

“ Forget the buzzy city bars

“ We trawl our English word-hoard, deftly tread

“ My love, I beg you to reflect a while

“ At sunrise, masked, I jogged beside the sea.

No. 3147: going solo

You are invited to submit tips for social isolation in the style of a well-known writer, living or dead (please specify). Please email up to 16 lines/150 words to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 29 April. NB. We are un-able to accept postal entries at present.