Spectator competition winners: Platinum Jubilee poems from Kipling and A.A. Milne

In Competition No. 3251, you were invited to submit a poem to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee in the style of a poet present or past. Perhaps inspired by the lines written by William McGonagall to mark the death of his beloved Queen Victoria – Alas! our noble and generous Queen Victoria is dead,/And I hope her soul to Heaven has fled… – several competitors, including G.M. Southgate, Jerry Emery and Ewan Brown, imagined the Bard of Dundee paying tribute to Her Majesty. And top of the pops among the poets laureate was John Betjeman.

In a smallish but well-made and jolly entry, Mark Bellis, Ian Barker and Janine Beacham earn honourable mentions. The winners snaffle £25 each.

“ If you can keep your throne when others totter

“ Dame Lilybyt quene

“ This was not pre-ordained, and she was not

“ We’re running out of elements to celebrate your jubilees,

“ They’re staying put at Buckingham Palace –

“ O jubilate! Now our Queen

No. 3254: hard times

You are invited to tweak a well-known book title to reflect the straitened times we live in (e.g. Lidl Women) and provide an extract of up to 150 words. Please email entries to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 15 June.