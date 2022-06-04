Lucy Vickery
Spectator competition winners: Platinum Jubilee poems from Kipling and A.A. Milne
In Competition No. 3251, you were invited to submit a poem to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee in the style of a poet present or past. Perhaps inspired by the lines written by William McGonagall to mark the death of his beloved Queen Victoria – Alas! our noble and generous Queen Victoria is dead,/And I hope her soul to Heaven has fled… – several competitors, including G.M. Southgate, Jerry Emery and Ewan Brown, imagined the Bard of Dundee paying tribute to Her Majesty. And top of the pops among the poets laureate was John Betjeman.
In a smallish but well-made and jolly entry, Mark Bellis, Ian Barker and Janine Beacham earn honourable mentions. The winners snaffle £25 each.
“If you can keep your throne when others totterAnd join it to a democratic creed,If you can bear it that one son’s a rotter,Another keen as mustard to succeed;If you can wave and not get sick of waving,At multitudes whose names you do not knowOr listen to a bonkers PM raving,While never letting your impatience show;If you can treat stale rituals as normal,The cutting of the ribbon and all that,Where every single move is tightly formalAnd dress and coat must always match the hat;If you can serve a role that must be gruelling,But protocol forbids you to protest,For three score years and ten of steadfast rulingThen frankly, Ma’am, I feel you need a rest.Basil Ransome-Davies/Rudyard Kipling
“Dame Lilybyt queneLyke an evergreneAnd woundersly cleneOf pacient mienFor she is blest, I weneWith her dyademAnd her satyn hem,Her skyn of platynem;She is soverayne at courteWhere folys disporteBut yet hath she wyttesTo defye gredy shyttesOver sevynty yereSo lat us not jereBut prayse with the quyllHer Majyste Ympossybyl.Bill Greenwell/John Skelton
“This was not pre-ordained, and she was notBorn for the crown, but yet the wayward kingThrew majesty away, unwisely wed,Leaving Elizabeth to face the throne,And, too soon after that, t’assume the roleOf monarch one grey February day.The best traditions were maintained; to beA head of state, to keep stabilityThough we be led by decent folk or rogues.Empires and commonwealths dissolve away,Alliances may shift, but she stayed firm.Even her kinfolk acted wantonly,But never she. The years saw her adaptWith moderation, seven decades long,With much good done, and many changes seen,Since accident and fate made her a Queen.Brian Murdoch/Shakespeare
“We’re running out of elements to celebrate your jubilees,so some are saying iodine and others reckon manganese.We’ve eulogised your majesty in silver, gold, and platinum,and Charles opines the next one may be arsenic or tantalum.A monarchy on bicycles would recommend titanium;we wouldn’t need the Russian gas if we could use uranium.If hearts were filled with helium you’d know that it was flattery;a festival of lithium would soon discharge your battery.Now Vladimir suggests he toasts your tenure with plutoniumand stirs your lapsang souchong with a spoonful of polonium.Europium or francium are now impossibilities:we’re running out of elements to celebrate your jubilees.Nick MacKinnon/Tom Lehrer
“They’re staying put at Buckingham Palace –Christopher Robin asks why of Alice.‘She’s been on the throne now for awfully long,But she thinks that to abdicate would be wrong,’Says Alice.They’re staying put at Buckingham Palace –Christopher Robin asks why of Alice.‘A Platinum Jubilee’s quite a thing,And nobody wants to see Charles as King,’Says Alice.They’re staying put at Buckingham Palace –Christopher Robin asks why of Alice.‘Well, once she is gone, we’ll get Queen Camilla,So God give her strength to remain at the tiller,’Says Alice.Brian Allgar/A.A. Milne
“O jubilate! Now our QueenJoins us in celebrationTo mark the matchless years she’s beenThe Monarch of our nation.Let bells and laughter ring aroundTo meet this joyful dayAs if the time since she was crownedHas melted quite away.But even as we do rejoiceIn moments we shall treasureLet us as well give thankful voiceFor a life beyond mere measure.We know without dry calculationThe symbol she has beenOf grace and selfless dedicationAs our most noble Queen.W.J. Webster/John Betjeman
No. 3254: hard times
You are invited to tweak a well-known book title to reflect the straitened times we live in (e.g. Lidl Women) and provide an extract of up to 150 words. Please email entries to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 15 June.