Spectator competition winners: poems about favourite smells

In Competition No. 3189 you were invited to submit a poem about a favourite smell.

This challenge certainly seemed to strike a chord — not surprising, perhaps, given the looming threat of Covid-induced anosmia. As Brian Murdoch puts it:

“ Be ever grateful for your sense of smell!

Other star turns, in an entry that was a delight to judge, were Adrian Fry (‘Most of all, I crave the pong/ of a layabed, copperhead girl gone wrong…’), Chris Ramsey’s Wordsworthian tribute to the smell of frying bacon and Paul Brown’s clever twist on Herrick. Commendations also go to David Silverman, Nick MacKinnon and Sarah Drury.

The winners take £25 each.

“ The smooth, sharp tang of lime or lemon zest;

“ A fine bouquet! That rich and potent smell:

“ The Casanova of all smells, the coffee bean’s perfume

“ Up a small drawbridge, so awkward,

“ Inconceivable that I alone

“ The house honks and a fusty hum appals

No. 3192: beastly

You are invited to submit a short story that features an animal (or animals) taking revenge on humankind. Please email entries of up to 150 words to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 24 March.