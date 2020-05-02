Spectator competition winners: poems about the goats of Llandudno

In Competition No. 3146 you were invited to submit a poem about the goats of Llandudno, who recently ran amok through the Welsh seaside town.

It’s not just the caprine brigade who have been broadening their horizons with humankind under lockdown. Racoons have invaded Arkansas State Library, wild boars are roaming the streets of Bergamo and lions lie sparko in the middle of the road in Kruger national park. Maybe, as Frank McDonald suggests in the closing couplet of his delightful, insightful sonnet, there is a message in all this:

“ Perhaps these goats have come that man might see

Nick Syrett’s Poe-inflected entry also foresaw a time when the beasts inherit the earth. He earns an honourable mention, as do Alan Millard, Chris O’Carroll, -Sylvia Fairley, R.M. Goddard, Frank Upton, Tim Raikes (who displayed impressive local knowledge) and The Parson for a nice reworking of Shakespeare’s Sonnet 18. The winners, printed below, earn £30 each.

No. 3149: lockdown lit

You are invited to tweak an existing book or poem title for lockdown (e.g. Wigan Pier is Closed, ‘Not Upon Westminster Bridge’) and submit an extract of up to 150 words or a poem of up to 16 lines. Please email entries to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 13 May. NB. We are unable to accept postal entries for the time being.