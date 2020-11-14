Spectator competition winners: poems for a qwerty keyboard

In Competition No. 3174 you were invited to write a poem in which each line begins with the letters A S D F G H J K L Z X C V B N M, in that order.

One entry began: ‘Asinine/ Stupid/ Dumb/ Fatuous…’, and continued in a similar vein; a comment, perhaps, on my decision to set this comp. But despite the rumbles of discontent, the challenge produced a terrific showing: varied, witty and technically accomplished. Honourable mentions go to Shawn Chang, Hugh King, R.M. Goddard and Brian Murdoch. In a hotly contested week, the winners below snaffle £25 each.

“ Auden loved a dying fall,

“ An archetype too weird to work —

“ Across the qwerty keyboard of my heart

“ A gentleman of Hertfordshire,

“ Ask for trouble

“ A: You’re abhorable,

No. 3177: back chat

Novelists sometimes say their characters seem to take on a life of their own. You are invited to submit a well-known fictional person’s view of their author (please specify). Email entries of up to 150 words to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 25 November. We pay winners by cheque, unless you state on your entry that you would prefer to be paid by bank transfer.