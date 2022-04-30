Spectator competition winners: poets bemoan a problematic appendage

In Competition No. 3246, you were invited to submit a poem in the style of the poet of your choice about a problematic appendage.

Taking pride of place alongside Philip Larkin’s troublesome penis were Heaney’s big toe, Shelley’s belly, and a series of noses, among them Mike Morrison/Ogden Nash:

“ This nose/conk/beak/hooter/schnozzle

An honourable mention also goes to Alex Steelsmith/Edward FitzGerald:

“ The Moving Finger writes; and, having writ,

The winners, below, earn £20 each.

“ Shall I compare thee to the King of Spain’s?

“ When I consider how my life is wreck’d,

“ You know my jolly smile, my grin

“ I want a right foot, one to match the left,

“ My long appendage serves me well

“ I ponder, as, beside the Lakes,

“ My leg, born dead, is cold as steel

No. 3249: a fine romance

You are invited to submit an extract from a Mills & Boon-style novel whose central character is a contemporary politician (please specify). Email entries of up to 150 words to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 11 May.