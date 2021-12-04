Spectator competition winners: presidential mnemonics

In Competition No. 3227, you were invited to provide verses to help children remember the sequence of the last eight US presidents.

The same challenge was set in these pages more than 30 years ago, and on that occasion the late Martin Fagg, a titan in the world of literary competitions, emerged victorious. Here’s a snippet from his winning entry, which takes us more or less to the point where yours start from:

“ Gerald Ford — so superdumb

It was a mixed bag this week, but the best of the bunch earn their authors £20 apiece.

“ Jimmy beat Jerry,

“ Jimmy Carter is our starter

“ Joe, a dear, a sleepy dear

“ Each four years the US voters

“ Carter grew peanuts on a Georgia farm.

“ Carter was a great vote catcher, Reagan cuddled up to Thatcher, Bush, G.H., was meek, not haughty, Clinton, though, was rather naughty! Bush G.W., went to war, Obama championed the poor, Trump was hired then fired as fast, Biden won the crown at last. Can Rose Bake Cookies, Biscuits Or Toast Bread? — A useful aid I’m sure. T from Toast prompts Trump, the B From Bake prompts Biden, have a shot arter was a great vote catcher,eagan cuddled up to Thatcher,ush, G.H., was meek, not haughty,linton, though, was rather naughty!ush G.W., went to war,bama championed the poor,rump was hired then fired as fast,iden won the crown at last.anoseakeookies,iscuitsoastread? — A useful aid I’m sure.fromoast promptsrump, theFromake promptsiden, have a shot

“ Carter grew peanuts while Reagan made flicks,

No. 3230: double issue

You are invited to submit a double acrostic poem, the first and last letters of each line, read vertically, spelling out The Spectator and New Statesman in either order. Please email entries to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 29 December.