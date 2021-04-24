Spectator competition winners: racy versions of the classics

In Competition No. 3195, you were invited to submit an extract from the racier, mass-market version of a well-known literary novel. Speaking at Bath Literature festival in 2015, the author Fay Weldon suggested that writers should write two versions of their books, a high-minded one for print, and a more accessible page-turner for e-readers: ‘Writers have to write now for a world where readers are busy, on the move and have little time for contemplation and reflection…’

Those whose hectic lives and shot attention spans preclude hours devoted to ploughing through the meaty originals can enjoy instead your alternative versions. Brian Murdoch lightens the considerable load of Thomas Mann’s The Magic Mountain: ‘Hans Castorp looked out at the snow and wondered if he should go for another long philosophical walk. “Sod it,” he thought, “there’s only two things I want, and one is a stiff drink.”’

Honourable mentions also go to Basil Ransome-Davies, David Shields and J.C.H. Mounsey. The winners take £30 each.

“ After the sempstresses had measured the circumference of my thumb and withdrawn to calculate therefrom the other dimensions of my person, one of their number returned alone and expressed a desire to make a more intimate calibration of my parts. As I disrobed and lowered myself to the floor to accommodate her wishes, I perceived she was making haste to remove her garments and apply an ointment to her unclad body. She was as comely, in miniature, as any painting or sculpture of the female form in Europe’s great museums. I lifted her carefully on to my bare thigh and noted as her measuring hands aroused me that her stature was nearly equal to that of the organ she addressed. Wordlessly, she sprang to embrace me with both arms and legs and commenced a nimble twisting and sliding action. The resultant sensation was entirely unlike anything in my experience.

“ The dull, flat landscape that she now surveyed elicited in Dorothea sentiments resembling those experienced during her recent honeymoon, when Mr Casaubon had denied her such intimate knowledge of his magnum opus as a wife might have expected.

“ They locked up the office, and Farfrae followed Henchard through the private little door which, admitting directly into Henchard’s secret garden, permitted a passage from the utilitarian to the languorous at one step. The garden was silent, dewy, and perfumed. It extended a long way from the house, from which beds of wide-throated arum lilies led to a damp dell, bosky with decay —earthballs, stinkhorns and the splayed palms of devil’s fingers — and prinked with lolling hart’s tongues. A baroque erection of wrought iron separated this mossy haven from the fruit garden, where the long-tied espaliers had become sinuous and muscled, and had torn their stakes out of the ground and stood writhing in vegetable agony, veined from root to crown with honeysuckle, the sensuous cyma-recta curve of their lichenous boughs garlanded with mistletoe. Henchard turned to look at his Scotchman. ‘Farfrae. I like ye well.’

“ ‘Look, Captain,’ said Starbuck, exasperated, ‘you can’t go seeking vengeance against a fish. It’s crazy.’

“ Signora Neroni shifted provocatively on her sofa. ‘Do you come, Mr Slope,’ she asked, ‘to make love or for business? You men seem to regard the word “love” as an open sesame to unlock our hearts and reveal all our treasures.’

No. 3198: now we are rich

You are invited to supply an extract from a children’s book that is designed to explain economics to youngsters. Please email entries of up to 150 words/16 lines to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 5 May.