Spectator competition winners: the Mona Lisa has her say

In Competition No. 3214, you were invited to choose a well-known painted portrait and let the subject speak for itself, in poetry or prose.

Among those who seized the opportunity to have their say were pre-Raphaelite poster girl Lizzie Siddal, who fell dangerously ill while spending several months floating in a tin bath for Millais’s 1852 ‘Ophelia’; David Hockney’s Mr and Mrs Clark (and their cat Percy); Franz Hals’s ‘Laughing Cavalier’; and ‘Weeping Woman’ Dora Maar (‘All his portraits of me are lies. They’re Picassos. Not one is Dora Maar,’ she once told the American writer James Lord.)

The challenge drew a modestly sized but accomplished entry and in another hotly contested week, honourable mentions go to Nicholas Lee, P.C. Peirse-Duncombe and Chris O’Carroll. The winners, printed below, are rewarded with £30 each.

“ The longshanks with the distant look, that’s me,

“ So, an Arrangement: that is how you see your Mother. Granted, traditional portraiture’s fixation with personhood is vulgar and a certain austerity about the picture is in accord with my Episcopalian principals. True, there were times during the awful tantrums of your Connecticut childhood when one longed simply to become part of the scenery. One never sought to be painted quite so literally into a corner, however. That this Arrangement should be ostensibly in grey and black, too, demonstrates admirable restraint, markedly contrasting with the aesthetic profligacy of those rainbow daubs Father and I felt constrained fulsomely to admire when first you discovered oils. One cannot quarrel with the abstract geometry of the picture, only with the filial piety of its artist. Also, it will be for the sitter to decide if further Arrangements are to be painted. One rather suspects not.

“ Levantine, would you say? Observe my ear-ring:

“ I am the very model of a modern noble Florentine,

“ If I should die think that I sat

NO. 3217: IN THE SOUP

In Katherine Mansfield’s short story ‘Bliss’, a poet quotes ‘an incredibly beautiful line’ of poetry: ‘Why must it always be tomato soup?’ You are invited to supply a poem (maximum 16 lines) which either begins or ends with that line. Please email entries to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 15 September.