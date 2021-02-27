Spectator competition winners: topical sea shanties

In Competition No. 3187 you were asked to provide a sea shanty on a topical theme.

This challenge was an invitation to follow in the slipstream of Nathan Evans, the postal worker and TikTokker whose rendition of the 19th-century whaling song ‘The Wellerman’ went viral and gave rise to #ShantyTok.

Among the multiple variations on ‘What shall we do with the unused Pfizer!’, Hugh King, Richard Spencer and Alanna Blake stood out, as did John Priestland’s homage to Handforth planning committee’s magisterial Jackie Weaver (‘There’s Councillor Brian disrupting the meeting,/ Way aye, kick him off Zoom!’) and Alan Millard’s to Captain Tom. The winners take £30 each.

“ What can we do with our Scottish shellfish,

“ As I were a-sailing off Galloway shore,

“ Ho my lads, and away the jib

“ What shall we do with a sunk Australia,

“ If to the Olympics we must go, stand away, hugs away,

No. 3190: first and worst

You are invited to supply the first paragraph of your least favourite type of novel. Please email entries of up to 150 words to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 10 March.