Spectator competition winners: Villanelles after Elizabeth Bishop

In Competition No. 3213 you were invited to submit a villanelle whose first line is: ‘The art of [insert gerund of choice here] isn’t hard to master…’ Floating in the slipstream of Elizabeth Bishop were some fine entries, including those by Bob Trewin and Philip Roe, who earn honourable mentions. The winners take £30.

“ The art of winning isn’t hard to master;

“ The art of wooing isn’t hard to master

“ The art of lazing isn’t hard to master.

“ The art of writing isn’t hard to master

“ The art of painting isn’t hard to master,

No. 3216: rock god

You are invited to retell a well-known biblical story in a secular style that might enhance its appeal to a contemporary audience. Email entries of up to 150 words to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 8 September.