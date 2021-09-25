Lucy Vickery
Spectator competition winners: ‘Why must it always be tomato soup?’
In Competition No. 3217, you were invited to supply a poem that begins or ends with the line ‘Why must it always be tomato soup?’. In Katherine Mansfield’s short story ‘Bliss’, Eddie Warren, a poet, quotes this ‘incredibly beautiful line’ of poetry, which, it turns out, inspired an incredibly witty and well-made entry. Well done, all, and £20 to the winners.
“‘Why must it always be tomato soup?’said Andy. ‘It’s high time I made a change,I’ll start to paint a comprehensive groupof every flavour in the Campbell’s range.’He painted chicken, mushroom and split peawith turkey noodle, pepper-pot and bean,clam chowder, consommé and celery,asparagus, with onion in between,scotch broth, ‘a hearty soup’ the label states,then chilli beef and minestrone — yes,the liquid delicacy resonateson every canvas — thirty two, no less.‘It’s in the can, my future is assured,I’ll churn out soup for ever and a day,’he beamed, declaring, ‘Now at last I’ve scoredand I’ll be rich, Pop Art is here to stay!’Sylvia Fairley
“Why must it always be tomato soup?That splendid fruit deserves a kinder fateThan being macerated to a gloopThen sieved into a sad denatured state.Left either whole or halved then grilled or friedUntil its skin slides off, it’s almost sweetAnd takes a place of culinary prideWith egg and bacon as a breakfast treat.And better still, without the need for heat,The taste of fresh sliced fruit is one to savour:Fine oil and salt then make the dish completeEpitomising pure and simple flavour.But best of all it’s eaten from the vine,As firstling of a newly-ripened crop,When heady scent and lusciousness combineTo purge all thought of sipping dull red slop.W.J. Webster
“Why must it always be tomato soup?My crisp white shirt, the one I loved to wear,be-spattered in one clumsy final scoop.My jeans likewise; I’ve scuppered my best pair.Else it’s gazpacho, chowder, pea-and-ham,borscht, vichyssoise, bisque, laksa, consommé,my best coat coated: barley broth with lamb,my cashmere scarf smeared scarlet with purée,messed up by minestrone in my haste.Had it been cream-of-mushroom none could tell,I might be praised for fashion sense and taste,provided no one recognised the smell.Sod this. I’m tired of sloppiness, it’s rude.From now on I am eating in the nude.Janine Beacham
“When I consider how my days are spentWaiting in darkness for a welcome mealI realise folk harbour good intentAnd want to ease the suffering I feel.They come and go with offerings for meAnd guide my fingers to a heated plateAnd in their touch there is sincerityWhich this blind poet can appreciate.Each day I hope they offer something newThat I can eat with heavenly delight;A leg of lamb perhaps, or Irish stewOr else a tasty chop for me to bite.But when I taste the meal my spirits droop.Why must it always be tomato soup?Max Ross
“Why must it always be tomato soupThey serve us in this final waiting roomFor old folk huddled in a silent group?Some nurse from Goa, Guam or GuadeloupeBrings us a snack to take away our gloom.Why must it always be tomato soup?Why do our servers crash about and swoopWith noisy saucers, when this place spells doomFor old folk huddled in a silent group?When they come round our weary faces droopAs they serve food to see us to the tomb.Why must it always be tomato soup?We’d rather have some food that makes us whoopSo that we kick like babies in the womb.Why must it always be tomato soupFor old folk huddled in a silent group?Frank McDonald
“Why not compare me to a baked bean canonly more shiny and less flatulent?I could be piquant pasta in your pan,a ravioli for your ravishment.Make me the perfect topper that you toast,or logophilic alphabetti dream,the piccalilli notch cut in your post,still green in judgment under salad cream.Though I’m the zingy peri peri musewho puts the caper in your tartare sauce,with fifty-seven similes to choosesomehow your sonnets only take one course.There’s squeezy mayo and spaghetti hoop —why must it always be tomato soup?Nick MacKinnon
“I understand the rubber gammon ham,The rigid egg, the slew of broken peas,The laugh-lines in the hunk of cheddar cheese,The mildew in the pot of strawberry jam —I’ve learned to love the scent of sour milk,The rancid butter, spread a little thickly,The sweetened tea that’s verging on the sickly,The wizened cake, and others of its ilk —This café is my fulcrum and my pivot,My Northern Star. It gives me inner peace.Why should I moan about pervading grease,Or salad tasting like a grassy divot?The ice cream dries upon the rusty scoop?Well, I forgive it. Claridge’s it ain’t.But oh my soul, please hear my one complaint –Why must it always be tomato soupBill Greenwell
No 3220: chapter and verse
You are invited to supply a newly discovered short story by a well-known 19th- or 20th-century poet (please specify). Please email entries (maximum 150 words) to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 6 October.