Spectator competition winners: ‘Why must it always be tomato soup?’

In Competition No. 3217, you were invited to supply a poem that begins or ends with the line ‘Why must it always be tomato soup?’. In Katherine Mansfield’s short story ‘Bliss’, Eddie Warren, a poet, quotes this ‘incredibly beautiful line’ of poetry, which, it turns out, inspired an incredibly witty and well-made entry. Well done, all, and £20 to the winners.

“ ‘Why must it always be tomato soup?’

“ Why must it always be tomato soup?

“ Why must it always be tomato soup?

“ When I consider how my days are spent

“ Why must it always be tomato soup

“ Why not compare me to a baked bean can

“ I understand the rubber gammon ham,

No 3220: chapter and verse

You are invited to supply a newly discovered short story by a well-known 19th- or 20th-century poet (please specify). Please email entries (maximum 150 words) to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 6 October.