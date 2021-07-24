Spectator competition winners: W.S. Gilbert’s guide to wedded bliss

In Competition No. 3208, you were invited to submit a recipe for marital bliss on behalf of an author of your choice.

Pausing only to give an honourable mention to Simon Hunter, I pass you over to this week’s terrific winners who each nab £25.

“ I am the very model of a guide to conjugality

“ You see, what you need, I mean, what a man and a woman need, well… there’s almost no telling, I can tell you. My Uncle Ned swore by a charabanc. Jasper, my boy, he said, he called me Jasper then, get yourselves down to Whitstable, he said, and have yourselves a winkle or two. Slice of lemon, smattering of salt, it’s a feast, what is it? Worcestershire sauce, a dab, maybe. Honeymoon all over again. (Pause.) I mean you can go about it other ways, Folkestone, Margate, even the Isle of Thanet. Every other week, he said, husband and wife, deep breath, salt air flaring your nostrils, a whiff of fish, what marriage wasn’t saved at the sea-side? I had a friend who was happily wed. Yes. I tell you what, she had a vacant cartouche. Vacant. Or at least so she told me. I took her at her word.

“ You may talk o’ Aphrodite

“ To keep a blissful marriage state,

“ 1 The world is everything that is the case.

“ Of marriage-Melancholy much hath been writ, yet I add this truth, that men most Idle in the home are wont to toil diligently and late in ale-houses. But ite domum, Comesator! Your goodwife waits there on your hearth, as keen-tongued Xanthippe awaited Socrates. Cold Melancholy is your welcome, and labor omnia vicit must be your remedy. For consider ye — Homer himself commended the industry of Eumaeus. That worthy swineherd kept house all cleanly and his board well-filled, and the great Odysseus made him comrade.

