Spectator Parliamentarian of the Year 2021, in pictures

After eighteen months of Covid, it was with a sense of relief and joy that MPs, peers, bag-carriers and hangers-on descended on the Rosewood Hotel tonight. After all the twists and turns of the pandemic’s politics, ministers and opposite numbers enjoyed the chance to break bread and hear from some of Parliament's leading figures collecting gongs at tonight's awards.

The guest of honour at the shindig was the recently-defenestrated Robert Buckland, liberated from high office and now enjoying his new-found freedom on the backbenches. The former Justice Secretary received a warm welcome, joking that he now had 'considerably more time to read' The Spectator before informing Chris Bryant, the attendant chairman of the Standards Committee that: 'I'm doing this one for free' before thanking 'Mr Johnnie Walker, Mr Pol Roger and Messers Lambert and Butler.'

While the awards went to politicians from across the spectrum, it was two women who stole the show tonight. Backbencher of the Year went to former Prime Minister Theresa May, who shimmied up to collect the prize to ABBA's 'Dancing Queen' before noting drily: 'Thank you to all of my parliamentary colleagues who ensured that I was on the backbenches – some of you are here tonight.' Then it was the turn of Liz Truss, recently promoted Foreign Secretary, who told attendees: 'I look forward to displaying this at Chevening.' Sadly her newly-reshuffled colleague Dominic Raab wasn't in attendance.

Here are a selection of photographs from the event, along with the full list of winners:

Emma Barnett and Sajid Javid

Liz Truss

Matt Hancock

Georgia Toffolo and Hudson Roe

Andrew Marr

Parliamentarian of the year: Sir David Amess MP

Politician of the year: Rishi Sunak MP

Politician to watch: Liz Truss MP

Minister to watch: Nadhim Zahawi MP

Comeback of the year: Sajid Javid MP

Speech of the year: Chris Bryant MP

Inquisitor of the year: Jackie Baillie MSP

Peer of the year: Baroness Bertin

Backbencher of the year: Theresa May MP

Campaigner of the year: Carolyn Harris MP

Newcomer of the year: Kim Leadbeater MP

Disruptor of the year: Angela Rayner MP