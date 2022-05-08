Starmer is caught in a web of his own words

I’ve so far found it hard to get outraged about Keir Starmer’s curry with staffers after a campaigning event in April last year. For the boss to get in a curry for those working hard is a decent, human instinct. I’d not condemn anyone for doing so. But this is tricky for Starmer on three areas:

Starmer was not a voice of moderation on lockdown. He was always calling for an even tougher regime than that which the Tories needlessly imposed. As Opposition leader he had not only the option but the duty to oppose a cruel and draconian policy that gratuitously criminalised harmless and human acts. His biggest offence here was failure to oppose the government and instead acting as Johnson’s political factotum: Jeeves to his Wooster. Starmer did not change his mind on lockdown. As he sat down for that curry, he should have thought: should I really have voted for this to be illegal? Or at very least put decent people in a bizarre situation where they need to invent a story about going back to work at 10pm to policemen who can – under the system I jointly voted in – be called in to investigate? As Opposition leader, Starmer could have spoken out for the many who thought that it was time to leave people to their own judgement and decriminalise lockdown rules. He was right to judge that his offering a curry and a beer to his hardworking team posed no Covid risk. But he was wrong not to think that he owed it – as an Opposition leader – to speak up for those who thought likewise. Starmer called for Sunak to resign over that birthday cake. So what if a frontbench politician unwittingly breaks the rules – as Rishi Sunak did? Starmer has called for Sunak to resign, on what I regard to be a very minor breach of the rules. To set this test for resignation is, in my view, ridiculous. But he has to apply the rest to himself. Would any Labour MP now agree with Starmer that Sunak should resign?

This top-flight lawyer is now being caught in a web of his own words. This is precisely the kind of mess you’d think a former Director of Public Prosecutions would not get caught up in. When challenged, anything you say can be taken down and later used in evidence against you – so why offer so many verbal hostages to fortune? Here’s what he has said:

'In Durham, all restaurants and pubs were closed, so takeaways really were the only way you could eat.' Plenty places were open – newspapers now print maps of them – but for tables outside in groups of six max, as per the rules Starmer voted for. And yes, we’d all prefer bigger groups and to eat inside.

'At various points people went through to the kitchen, got a plate, had something to eat, and got on with their work.' So why has the Sunday Times got an eyewitness saying there was no work, just curry and beer?

The Met said there would be no more disclosures on the (far more egregious) No. 10 parties until after this week's local elections. We may get a renewed flurry of fines and revelations next week. If so, Starmer is in no position to capitalise on this: through his own avoidable errors he is now facing a battle for his own survival as party leader. Johnson’s creation and violation of lockdown rules was unforgivable, far worse than what Starmer did. But for now, it’s Starmer who is in the tighter political position.