Steve Baker, lord of the rebels

Steve Baker is well-known for his rebellious streak, famously causing Theresa May major problems with her Brexit negotiations. It now appears Baker has found another PM that he can rail against. Speaking to Ross Kempsell this morning on Times Radio, the MP for Wycombe said:

“ People have got a great deal of faith in Boris Johnson. But I’ll push the boat out — many of us will have seen Lord of the Rings, and there is a scene in Lord of the Rings where Theoden the king is under the spell of his advisors. And he has to be woken up from that spell. When he wakes up from that spell, joy comes to pass in the kingdom. And I’m afraid, at the moment, somebody needs to wake Theoden from his slumber. And when Theoden awakes, and I mean Boris, everything will come right.

Baker's comments come at the start of what many expect will be a week when backbench discontent could become a serious problem for Downing Street. Readers will not need to be reminded that Theoden's awakening was followed by a particularly bloody battle...