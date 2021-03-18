Sturgeon ‘misled’ Holyrood

The Scottish First Minister misled Holyrood. That is the conclusion of the Scottish parliamentary committee investigating her government's handling of sexual misconduct allegations against Alex Salmond.

Nicola Sturgeon gave an 'inaccurate' account of a meeting with her predecessor when she gave evidence to the committee earlier this month, according to the investigating body. MSPs voted five to four in favour of ruling that there had been a 'potential' breach of the ministerial code.

The inquiry is set to reveal it's findings in the next few days but has already made a number of key decisions, according to reports in the Scottish press.

The committee found that there was a 'fundamental contradiction' in Sturgeon's evidence over her alleged intervention in the investigation.

Appearing before the inquiry earlier this month, she told MSPs that she had refused a request from her former mentor to intervene in the investigation: ‘I believe it was right that I did not intervene in the investigation when I became aware of it, even though Alex Salmond asked me to do so.’

A Holyrood investigation was begun looking at how complaints against the former first minister were handled after Salmond was cleared of 13 counts of various sexual offences by a jury last year.

Prior to that criminal case, Salmond won a judicial review against the Scottish government over its initial handling of the allegations against, an investigation that the court ruled had been 'unlawful' and 'tainted with apparent bias'.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sturgeon said: 'The First Minister told the truth to the committee in eight hours of evidence, and stands by that evidence.'