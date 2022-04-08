Sunak awaits the voters’ judgment – and the jury is still out

The expensive way out of Rishi Sunak’s problem was for his wife to pay double taxation – so taxed in India for her 0.9 per cent stake in Infosys, the $100 billion company set up by her dad – and then taxed in the UK too. She doesn’t make this point in her statement: to talk about double taxation would sound like she’s complaining and already the idea that the Sunaks are irritated by questions about their tax affairs is rebounding on them.

The Chancellor might be privately fuming, saying this double-tax malarky has never been required before. Maybe so, but as I say in my Daily Telegraph column there has never been a Westminster Wag like Akshata Murty. A Chancellor whose family wealth exceeds that of the Queen was always going to raise issues.

So might this voluntary double-taxation put an end to it? Or is the real problem that Rishi is just too rich for politics?

Britain is no country for reverse snobbery: Labour’s class-war attacks always misfire. Here, wealth tends to spark interest more than resentment and no one really minded that Sunak, a self-made multi-millionaire in his own right, would move into (and, from his own pocket, redecorate) 11 Downing Street with a wife who was richer than the Queen.

That didn’t matter. What mattered was his economic handling of the pandemic, especially his creation of a furlough scheme that will – for good or ill – define his time in office, as well as whether he is up for navigating Britain through post-pandemic economic hazards.

But the navigation has grown tricky. For various reasons he ended up delivering a mini-budget several weeks ago where he spoke about cuts while implementing tax rises. It struck his critics as disigenuous. His tax rise came into force this week, focusing minds. His approval rating is falling – so word leaked about his wife’s non-dom status. As it was always going to: Boris Johnson is letting it be known that he was unaware, suggesting that his Chancellor (who told officals in 2018 about his wife’s status) was rather less than honest with his boss. Yet others certainly knew about his wife’s non-dommery and it was always going to be leaked against him.

Had Sunak gone public about her status at a far-earlier stage, he’d have been able to think through the implications. Economically and legally, her non-dom status was above board. Politically, it was a big no-no. The fact that her status was kept quiet for so long spoke to the fact that it was problematic. Sunak’s enemies will say this all proves he is naive and lacks the political judgement for No. 11, let alone No. 10.

I disagree: there are far harder and far more important tests upon which he can stand or fall. If this is all as it appears, with no scandal yet to be unearthed, then this should be the end of it. But if there’s more, that may be another question entirely.