Matthew Taylor
Sunday round-up: war in Ukraine ‘a very long haul’, says Truss
Liz Truss – War in Ukraine could last ‘a number of years’
The Foreign Secretary conducted the government’s media round this morning, in the week which saw Russia invade Ukraine. The capital of Kiev remains under siege from Russian forces, and, as of this morning, the country’s second largest city Kharkiv is also seeing fighting on its streets. Speaking to Trevor Phillips, Liz Truss said that everyone should be prepared for ‘a very long haul:
— Trevor Phillips on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) February 27, 2022
"Russia has strong forces, but we know that the Ukrainians are brave."Foreign Secretary @trussliz has warned that the war in Ukraine could go on for a "number of years".#Phillips https://t.co/BC0u05ZA5A📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/WN7mu1ugy9
The UK ‘does welcome refugees’
Keir Starmer and the shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper called on the government to remove barriers for fleeing Ukrainians to come to the UK. This was prompted by claims that the bureaucracy in processing visas was causing unnecessary hardship. Truss defended the government’s handling of the process so far:
— Trevor Phillips on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) February 27, 2022
"In Kyiv, what they're hearing is the British aren't that keen on you coming..." - @TrevorPTweetsForeign Secretary @trussliz insists the UK "does welcome refugees" and the govt are looking "urgently" at what more the country can do. #Phillips: https://t.co/BC0u05ZA5A pic.twitter.com/SqTnte6XmI
I ‘absolutely’ support Brits joining Ukrainian struggle
Sophie Raworth also interviewed Truss, and asked her about a call to arms by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, who has called for an ‘international legion’ of volunteers to help defend his country:
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) February 27, 2022
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says she “absolutely” supports British citizens going to fight in Ukraine “if that’s what they want to do”Ukrainians are fighting for democracy for the whole of Europe, she tells #Raworthhttps://t.co/qBvTfkIouO pic.twitter.com/H0l03AmF6L
UK should be prepared to ‘take an economic hit’
Truss told Raworth that price hikes and other economic problems resulting from sanctions on Russia would be uncomfortable, but would be worth it to help safeguard the principles of liberty and democracy:
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) February 27, 2022
Liz Truss says "not enough was done before" to target Russian moneyThe Foreign Secretary tells #Raworth "we're using the full economic might of the G7" to punish the Putin regimehttps://t.co/qBvTfkIouO pic.twitter.com/vu0eeaMgPF
David Lammy – Russian ambassador should be asked to leave
Phillips also interviewed the shadow foreign secretary David Lammy. Lammy defended Keir Starmer’s suggestion that the Russian ambassador should be unceremoniously shown the door, saying that Ambassador Kelin has told ‘lie after lie’:
— Trevor Phillips on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) February 27, 2022
"Our relationship with Vladimir Putin will be very hard to recover over the coming weeks," says Shadow Foreign Sec @DavidLammy, as he calls for Russia's ambassador to the UK to leave the country.#Phillips: https://t.co/31OokSLksh📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 pic.twitter.com/ohMNCoPKfy
Sanctions on luxuries are ‘part of a package’
Phillips challenged Lammy over Labour’s calls for sanctions on Vladimir Putin, suggesting that the party was trying to sound tough, but asking for something that made little material difference to the situation:
— Trevor Phillips on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) February 27, 2022
Will denying Putin of Jaguar cars and chocolate truffles 'change his mind'? - @TrevorPTweetsShadow Foreign Sec @DavidLammy says "it's part of a package of measures we've been calling for"#Phillips: https://t.co/31OokSLksh📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/pmGUcn7Fog
Chris Deverell – ‘I can’t see how Putin has enough troops to maintain control’
And finally, the former head of the UK's Joint Forces Command, Sir Chris Deverell, gave Phillips his assessment of Putin’s gamble:
— Trevor Phillips on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) February 27, 2022
"The people are never going to forgive him."Sir Chris Deverell says he can't see how Vladimir Putin has enough troops to maintain control "across a country of 44 million people, even with extraordinary violent oppression".#Phillips: https://t.co/BC0u05ZA5A pic.twitter.com/0bvxHdz8gD