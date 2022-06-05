Matthew Taylor
Sunday shows round-up: Boris would win confidence vote
Out to bat for the government this morning was Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. The BBC's Sophie Raworth asked Shapps about Boris Johnson’s St Paul's visit as part of the Jubilee weekend Friday. As the Prime Minister and his wife ascended the steps to the cathedral, they were met with a chorus of boos from the awaiting crowd. Raworth asked Shapps for his reaction:
PM would win a vote of confidence
Raworth questioned what the personal unpopularity of the Prime Minister might mean, firstly for the upcoming by-elections in Tiverton and Wakefield, and secondly, if that could mean a vote of confidence was on the cards:
Holidays ‘absolutely mustn’t’ be ruined by travel chaos
Raworth also quizzed Shapps about the recent cancellations being seen at airports up and down the country and what the government was planning to do about it:
Raworth later spoke to the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. Following a series of high-profile scandals, Raworth asked Khan if the Metropolitan Police was still fit for purpose:
War crimes lawyer – Russians will not get away with it
And finally, Raworth asked the war crimes lawyer Sir Howard Morrison QC, who has been appointed as an adviser to the Ukrainian prosecutor general, about what motivates soldiers to commit atrocities:
