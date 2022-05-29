Sunday shows round-up: Minister ‘absolutely confident’ No. 10 did not pressure Sue Gray

Andrei Kelin – Russian war crimes allegations are ‘a fabrication’

Clive Myrie took the reins of the BBC’s Sunday Morning show, and the centrepiece was a pre-recorded interview with the Russian ambassador Andrei Kelin. Myrie confronted Kelin with evidence of war crimes by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, as in the town of Bucha and the razing of Mariupol. Kelin spent the interview stonewalling most of Myrie’s claims:

Brandon Lewis – If we don’t stand up to Russia now, what’s next?

Myrie went on to interview the Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis. He asked Lewis if the UK government was prepared to ask Ukraine to cede territory to Russia in order to end the war:

I ‘am absolutely confident’ that Sue Gray was not under pressure

Sophy Ridge asked Lewis about the Sue Gray report into the Partygate affair. She sought assurances that Gray had not been pressured by the Prime Minister or others to pull her punches, after reports to the contrary in the Sunday Times:

'Can you you give us a black and white assurance that nobody in Downing Street or the civil services tried to influence the Sue Gray report?' - #Ridge Brandon Lewis MP answers saying "I am absolutely confident that is the case".

Ministerial Code should have ‘graduated penalty process’

Ridge asked Lewis why the Prime Minister had updated the Ministerial Code with a new proviso that ministers would not be always required to resign upon infringing it:

"Why is the Prime Minister trying to water down parliamentary standards?" - #Ridge Brandon Lewis MP says "well he's not" and explains why the 'ministerial code is updated relatively regularly'.

Anneliese Dodds – Labour calling for vote on Ministerial Code

Ridge also spoke to Chair of the Labour party, Anneliese Dodds. Dodds told her that Labour intended to force a parliamentary vote on the changes to the Ministerial Code:

'Politics should be a force for good and all politicians should be held to a high standard'. Anneliese Dodds MP continues saying Labour "will be forcing a vote" on the recent changes to the ministerial code.

Mick Lynch – ‘I can’t see’ that Starmer supports unions

And finally, the leader of the RMT union Mick Lynch expressed his disappointment in the leader of the Labour party, ahead of possible strike action on the railways: