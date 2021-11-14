COP26 eneded last night after two weeks of intense haggling. A pact was approved in principle, but a last minute change by India and China drew most of the attention. The final wording now refers to a ‘phase down’ of coal, rather than a ‘phase out’, as many climate activists had hoped. Alok Sharma, the President of COP26, joined Trevor Phillips from Glasgow, and set about defending the deal as secured:

"I think what we've achieved here is something quire remarkable." COP26 President Alok Sharma says Glasgow "delivered" a promise to keep the goal of 1.5C within reach and "closed off all of the outstanding elements of the Paris rule book".

Sharma: ‘I’ve invested an enormous amount’ in COP26

Despite this bullishness, one of the most memorable moments from COP26 will surely be Sharma's tearful apology after he conceded the coal compromise. On Times Radio, Tom Newton Dunn asked Sharma about what was going through his mind at the time:

Plenty has been said about COP26 President Alok Sharma's emotional moment on stage at the end of the summit. He told T&G this morning what was going through his mind at that point...

Rayner: Starmer’s outside earnings ‘not the same’ as Geoffrey Cox

Andrew Marr interviewed Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner and quizzed her about Keir Starmer’s additional earnings while sitting as an MP. Labour has campaigned heavily on the issue of ‘sleaze’ in the wake of the Owen Paterson furore and has been critical of Conservative politicians such as the former attorney general Sir Geoffrey Cox, who has earned up to £400,000 a year. After a long back and forth, Rayner told Marr that it was her party’s ambition to set up a new commission aimed at clearing up extra-parliamentary earnings:

Rayner will apologise to Boris Johnson if they meet

Marr asked Rayner if she felt that comments that she had made at the Labour party conference, where she referred to the Prime Minister and other members of the government as ‘scum’, helped to undermine faith in politics. Rayner confirmed that, if Boris Johnson agreed to a meeting with her, she would apologise to him personally for the remarks. However, she was keen to insist that the PM also apologise for using 'homophobic, racist and misogynistic' language:

"I've absolutely apologised for using the word scum" Labour's Angela Rayner apologised in October, and tells #Marr she has asked to meet Boris Johnson to discuss comments he's made in the past that she says are "homophobic, racist and misogynistic"

British troops ‘should be very proud’ of what they achieved in Afghanistan

And finally, today is the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion and the iconic poppy of Remembrance Sunday. The outgoing Chief of the Defence Staff, General Sir Nick Carter, told Times Radio that the role of British troops in Afghanistan was very much worthy of respect and celebration, despite the manner in which events drew to a close: