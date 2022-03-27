  1. Coffee House
Sunday shows round-up: Regime change ‘up to the Russian people’

Nadhim Zahawi – Regime change is Russia ‘is up to the Russian people’

President Biden’s visit to Poland yesterday has caused more than a few ripples in the international community. Referring to Vladimir Putin, Biden declared ‘For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power’. In the BBC studios this morning, Sophie Raworth spoke to the Education Secretary about these remarks, asking if they represented a wider escalation of the war in Ukraine:

Strip search of Child Q was ‘appalling’

Turning to matters closer to home, Raworth raised the case of Child Q, the pseudonym given to a 15-year-old black schoolgirl who was strip searched by police at her school in Hackney two years ago. The case has seen continued street protests over the past week:

‘It would be irresponsible to say ‘job done’’

On Sky News, Sophy Ridge spoke to Zahawi about the measures in Rishi Sunak’s spring statement. With the cost of living expected to keep going up for the foreseeable future, Sunak has found himself exposed to accusations that he has not delivered enough help for hard pressed voters:

Jonathan Ashworth – ‘We always wanted schools to stay open where they could’

The Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary also joined Raworth, and the interview focused heavily on education. Raworth challenged Ashworth over his claim that ‘Labour never wanted to see schools closed’:

Mariia Mezentseva – War crimes against Ukrainians ‘an absolute fact’

Ridge interviewed the Ukrainian MP Mariia Mezentseva. Mezentzena, who was speaking whilst on the move, and told Ridge about some of the horrors that her country was experiencing at the hands of Russian troops:

Frances Haughen – Governments should make social media companies ‘responsible’

And finally, Frances Haughen, the ex-Facebook employee who became famous for testifying to the US Congress about the company’s internal practices, spoke to Tom Newton Dunn of Times Radio about the Online Safety Bill and her former employer: