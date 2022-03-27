Sunday shows round-up: Regime change ‘up to the Russian people’

Nadhim Zahawi – Regime change is Russia ‘is up to the Russian people’

President Biden’s visit to Poland yesterday has caused more than a few ripples in the international community. Referring to Vladimir Putin, Biden declared ‘For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power’. In the BBC studios this morning, Sophie Raworth spoke to the Education Secretary about these remarks, asking if they represented a wider escalation of the war in Ukraine:

The Education Secretary says any regime change in Russia is “up to the Russian people” pic.twitter.com/c2uuplPn7Y Asked if Joe Biden was wrong to say that Putin cannot stay in power, Nadhim Zahawi tells #Raworth “the President… was saying Putin’s illegal invasion has to end” https://t.co/MF5FCL18ir March 27, 2022

Strip search of Child Q was ‘appalling’

Turning to matters closer to home, Raworth raised the case of Child Q, the pseudonym given to a 15-year-old black schoolgirl who was strip searched by police at her school in Hackney two years ago. The case has seen continued street protests over the past week:

The Government is reviewing current guidelines on strip searching at school after the "appalling" case of Child Q, says the Education Secretary pic.twitter.com/fFzWEmZvBU Nadhim Zahawi tells #Raworth "no child should have been exposed to that kind of trauma" https://t.co/g6QQaFJVPR March 27, 2022

‘It would be irresponsible to say ‘job done’’

On Sky News, Sophy Ridge spoke to Zahawi about the measures in Rishi Sunak’s spring statement. With the cost of living expected to keep going up for the foreseeable future, Sunak has found himself exposed to accusations that he has not delivered enough help for hard pressed voters:

Education Secretary @nadhimzahawi refuses to comment on whether Rishi Sunak has done enough to support families, adding that it would be "absolutely irresponsible to say 'job done'".#Ridge: https://t.co/pQo2gDD2lK 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/sryyMciQsi March 27, 2022

Jonathan Ashworth – ‘We always wanted schools to stay open where they could’

The Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary also joined Raworth, and the interview focused heavily on education. Raworth challenged Ashworth over his claim that ‘Labour never wanted to see schools closed’:

Labour's Jonathan Ashworth says "we always wanted schools to stay open where they could" during the pandemic pic.twitter.com/ugkAaLvR1m The Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary tells #Raworth there was a period in 2020 where "there was a concern about infection rates in schools" https://t.co/Dl4lBlKiTv March 27, 2022

Mariia Mezentseva – War crimes against Ukrainians ‘an absolute fact’

Ridge interviewed the Ukrainian MP Mariia Mezentseva. Mezentzena, who was speaking whilst on the move, and told Ridge about some of the horrors that her country was experiencing at the hands of Russian troops:

Ukrainian MP @mezentseva_dep claims Russian soldiers 'shot civilians queuing next to the post office in Kharkiv'. https://t.co/Z1V4Hp0veR This is further evidence of the 'war crime against Ukrainians', she says. #Ridge 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/tOSjNuMGgp March 27, 2022

Frances Haughen – Governments should make social media companies ‘responsible’

And finally, Frances Haughen, the ex-Facebook employee who became famous for testifying to the US Congress about the company’s internal practices, spoke to Tom Newton Dunn of Times Radio about the Online Safety Bill and her former employer: