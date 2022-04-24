Sunday shows round-up: Tory MPs are ‘sick of defending the indefensible’, Starmer says

Keir Starmer: Tory MPs are ‘sick of defending the indefensible’…

Sir Keir Starmer was back on the BBC this morning, to be interviewed once again by Sophie Raworth. The Labour party is calling for an ‘emergency budget’ in order to help ease pressure on the cost of living. However, Raworth pulled Starmer up on why, when presented with opportunities to challenge the government on rising prices, he was still relying on the partygate scandal to hammer away at the Prime Minister’s authority:

"If you think it doesn't matter that the prime minister has broken laws that he made... I'm sorry, I'm not going to shy away from that" https://t.co/YQWHAT8IsK pic.twitter.com/Bp6qGpb6ia Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer explains why he continues to question Boris Johnson on partygate #SundayMorning April 24, 2022

…‘I don’t accept’ I broke the law in Durham…

During Keir Starmer’s last appearance with Raworth, she brought up a photo of him drinking beer in an MP’s constituency office during the 2021 Hartlepool by-election campaign. She asked Starmer if his behaviour was comparable to that of the Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who has just received his own partygate fine:

…‘very difficult’ to see Corbyn returning to Labour

Earlier this week, Starmer’s predecessor Jeremy Corbyn gave an interview to John Pienaar of Times Radio, where among many other things, Corbyn reiterated his distrust of military alliances such as Nato. Raworth inquired whether, in the light of the war in Ukraine, Corbyn was ever likely to be given back the Labour whip after it was taken away from him in 2020:

"Do you think Jeremy Corbyn will ever be a Labour MP again?" Sophie Raworth asks Keir Starmer https://t.co/6V5BSjoyGu pic.twitter.com/8HBZAYhOlo The Labour Leader says "it's very difficult to see how that situation can now be resolved" #SundayMorning April 24, 2022

Oliver Dowden: ‘I don’t believe the PM misled Parliament’…

Sophy Ridge spoke to the Conservative Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden, and pressed on him the as-yet unknown findings of the House of Commons Privileges Committee. Dowden affirmed his support for Boris Johnson after a week which has seen much vocal discontent on the backbenches, notably including Steve Baker and Mark Harper:

'Should Boris Johnson resign if the privileges committee finds that he misled parliament?' - #Ridge #Ridge: https://t.co/Xdh7Lh51Hy pic.twitter.com/wI7uQuhem2 "I don't believe the PM misled parliament" and there is a "strong case" for him remaining in office, says @OliverDowden April 24, 2022

…Angela Rayner story is ‘totally ludicrous’

A story in today’s Mail on Sunday has outraged supporters of Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner. Unnamed Conservatives have accused Rayner of using a ‘Basic Instinct ploy’ in order to distract the Prime Minister while he has been standing at the despatch box. Ridge asked Dowden for his response:

"It's a completely ludicrous story," says Conservative Party Chair @OliverDowden, in response to a story claiming that the Tories accused Angela Rayner of a 'Basic Instinct' ploy to distract Boris Johnson in the Commons.#Ridge: https://t.co/qxFTpgaVZJ pic.twitter.com/jdrYkv9cWi April 24, 2022

Jamie Wallis: ‘A part of me died’

And finally, Jamie Wallis, the Conservative MP for Bridgend who recently revealed that he has gender dysphoria, and will be transitioning from male to female, told Ridge about his experience of being raped and the effect that he still carried with him: