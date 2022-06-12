Sunday shows round-up: Tories ‘united’ behind Boris

Brandon Lewis: Conservatives are now ‘united behind the PM’

Mounting dissatisfaction with Boris Johnson’s leadership came to a head last Monday when he survived a vote of confidence amongst Conservative MPs by 211 to 148. The party’s rules as they stand mean that his position is now notionally safe for a year. The Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis spoke to Sophie Raworth about what this result meant for his leadership

CMA will review petrol stations’ practices

Raworth asked Lewis about how the government would ensure the cut in fuel duty would be passed on to motorists at the petrol pumps:

‘We don’t want rail strikes to happen’

Raworth also asked Lewis about the strike action planned by staff at Network Rail and the London Underground later this month, which are expected to be the largest such industrial action on the railways since 1989:

Rachel Reeves: ‘It looks like’ the government plan to break international law

Sophy Ridge spoke to the Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves. The government has said that it will publish details of new legislation on the Northern Ireland Protocol tomorrow, which it has said is fully compliant with international law. Reeves, however, presumed to differ:

Mark Serwotka: ‘We need a debate about morality’

Ridge also spoke to Mark Serwotka, the leader of the Public and Commercial Services Union, many of whose members work for the Home Office. She asked him about the union’s fight against the government at the High Court to halt the government’s plans to settle unsuccessful asylum seekers in Rwanda:

Tony Danker: Recessionary risks ‘happening this year’

And finally, the Director-General of the CBI, Tony Danker, told Raworth about his organisation’s concerns for the economy: