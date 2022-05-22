  1. Coffee House
Matthew Taylor

Sunday shows round-up: windfall tax ‘not off the table’

This week the minister doing the morning media round was Nadhim Zahawi, who faced questions over the probe into Partygate, school bullying and the possibility of a 'windfall tax.'

Nadhim Zahawi – Boris Johnson ‘did not interfere’ in the Sue Gray report

The Education Secretary spoke to Jo Coburn about the long-awaited Sue Gray report. Coburn asked Zahawi to explain why the Prime Minister had had a meeting with Gray, and if there was a risk of undue influence:

A windfall tax ‘is not off the table’

Sophy Ridge asked Zahawi about whether the government was moving towards a potential windfall tax on oil and gas companies:

Raheem Bailey bullying story is ‘sickening’

Ridge asked about the case of Raheem Bailey, an 11-year old boy who allegedly suffered racist bullying so badly that he lost his finger while trying to escape. Zahawi responded with some of his own personal experiences of bullying:

Pat McFadden – Starmer has shown ‘integrity and leadership’ over ‘Beergate’

Ridge also spoke to the Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden, asking him about his leader’s position:

Labour has a ‘hunger for change’ in order to win

McFadden also defended the review of polices that Labour were conducting, arguing that his party was changing rapidly:

Michael Lewis – Energy crisis ‘simply too big to manage’

And finally, the CEO of E.on spoke to Coburn about his company’s efforts to help with soaring bills:

Written byMatthew Taylor

Matthew Taylor reviews the Sunday politics shows for The Spectator

