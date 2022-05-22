Matthew Taylor
Sunday shows round-up: windfall tax ‘not off the table’
This week the minister doing the morning media round was Nadhim Zahawi, who faced questions over the probe into Partygate, school bullying and the possibility of a 'windfall tax.'
Nadhim Zahawi – Boris Johnson ‘did not interfere’ in the Sue Gray report
The Education Secretary spoke to Jo Coburn about the long-awaited Sue Gray report. Coburn asked Zahawi to explain why the Prime Minister had had a meeting with Gray, and if there was a risk of undue influence:
A windfall tax ‘is not off the table’
Sophy Ridge asked Zahawi about whether the government was moving towards a potential windfall tax on oil and gas companies:
— Sophy Ridge on Sunday & The Take (@RidgeOnSunday) May 22, 2022
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi tells @SophyRidgeSky that "we will look at all of the options" with regards to a windfall tax.#Ridge https://t.co/77wdk4fQ6M📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/9KTAMnHg5S
Raheem Bailey bullying story is ‘sickening’
Ridge asked about the case of Raheem Bailey, an 11-year old boy who allegedly suffered racist bullying so badly that he lost his finger while trying to escape. Zahawi responded with some of his own personal experiences of bullying:
— Sophy Ridge on Sunday & The Take (@RidgeOnSunday) May 22, 2022
"I suffered bullying when I first arrived on these shores."Education Sec @nadhimzahawi tells @SophyRidgeSky that he was bullied when he was younger and says "there's no place for racism, let alone in education."#Ridge https://t.co/77wdk4fQ6M📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/CzO4GaDRbc
Pat McFadden – Starmer has shown ‘integrity and leadership’ over ‘Beergate’
Ridge also spoke to the Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden, asking him about his leader’s position:
— Sophy Ridge on Sunday & The Take (@RidgeOnSunday) May 22, 2022
Labour's @patmcfaddenmp says Sir Keir Starmer showed "real integrity and leadership" by saying he would resign if fined over #beergate. #Ridge https://t.co/77wdk4fQ6M📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/mKOBp8SzcN
Labour has a ‘hunger for change’ in order to win
McFadden also defended the review of polices that Labour were conducting, arguing that his party was changing rapidly:
— Sophy Ridge on Sunday & The Take (@RidgeOnSunday) May 22, 2022
"We've got a new leader but we also need a new direction too."Labour's @patmcfaddenmp says there's a "hunger for change" within the Labour party.#Ridge https://t.co/77wdk4fQ6M📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/j2GiRT5bsW
Michael Lewis – Energy crisis ‘simply too big to manage’
And finally, the CEO of E.on spoke to Coburn about his company’s efforts to help with soaring bills:
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 22, 2022
"The scale of this is simply too big for us to manage"CEO of E.ON UK Michael Lewis calls for more intervention from the government to help customers with "unprecedented" rising energy bills#SundayMorning https://t.co/JZN97vv2Fk pic.twitter.com/YdgycEynaC