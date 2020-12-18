Sweden recommends face masks on public transport

Big news in Sweden this afternoon where Stefan Löfven, the Prime Minister, has just tightened Covid-19 restrictions. Still no lockdown, but there’s now a rule of four for restaurants (it had previously been six) and an 8pm curfew on sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants (it had been 10pm). A cap is to be placed on numbers in shops, gyms and swimming pools: universities and sixth-forms will switch to remote learning until 24 January. But beyond that there are no new laws (or restrictions for private property). Löfven said he still has faith that Swedes will respond to his voluntary approach. ‘I hope and believe that everyone in Sweden understands the seriousness,’ he said.

But there is a big change to that voluntary advice: from 7 Jan it will include a recommendation that face masks should be worn on public transport – albeit only at certain times. Given Sweden’s status as pretty much the only country in the Western world not to recommend masks, this is quite a turnaround. In Sweden – as in Scotland and England – it was politicians who moved to recommend what certain scientists had previously said were unnecessary. Since the start of the pandemic, policy has been decided by the Public Health Agency and the face of the Covid-19 response has been Anders Tegnell, the chief epidemiologist. He wasn’t present today: instead an ashen-faced Löfven was joined by Tegnell’s boss, Johan Carlson, director-general of the Public Health Agency and also a longstanding sceptic of both lockdown and masks.

In the press conference, journalists sought to tease out what Carlson made of the u-turn on masks. 'There are no sanctions, just recommendations,' he said – so police, it seems, will not enforce mask-wearing as they do in Britain. Carlson went on to restate his problem with masks: they can give a false sense of security, not much protection and discourage social distancing he said. Asked if he now believed there was scientific evidence for them, he said: in hospitals, yes. But outside of them, ‘we don’t think it will have a big effect. It might have a positive effect.’ The problem, he said, is that wearing a face mask is easy; social distancing is hard. If you end up with more people travelling on crowded buses, feeling that the masks protect them, ‘then that’s not the outcome we want.’ He said he’ll be issuing advice as to what kind of masks are worth wearing: it’s unlikely that floral design ones won’t be on his list.

Sweden is still operating a voluntary lockdown: its streets are far quieter, restaurants emptier, and workplaces sparse. There is a slew of non-binding advice: work from home, don’t go to shopping centres. The big question is whether the voluntary approach is enough. Carlson this evening admitted that too many are ignoring his advice to not show up at shopping centres, and warned he may yet have to close gyms and shops. He urged retailers not to rely on any January sales.

The English-language reporting of Sweden is very different to the debate in Sweden. We typically read that the Swedish ‘experiment’ of avoiding lockdown is over, and that the second wave means its liberal approach now stands exposed as a tragic failure. This misses a crucial point: Tegnell’s policy was not to minimise Covid-19 infections. Instead, he sought to minimise collateral damage to society, the economy and wider public health. He has always rejected the herd immunity argument which is ascribed to him by his critics. His supporters point out some successes: the latest forecast has Sweden’s economy falling by 2.9 pc this year against Britain’s 11.7pc. In Sweden, it’s common to hear the averted economic damage expressed in terms of extra money for public health, etc.

Last week saw a big, damning inquiry into Sweden’s handling of Covid-19 – but that didn’t focus on lockdown. Instead, it faulted the authorities for not doing enough in care homes, not grasping the danger of asymptomatic transfer until it was too late

Meanwhile, Sweden is coping with a vicious second wave: parts of the country (especially Malmo) which avoided the virus first time have been hit hard now. Sweden’s Covid-19 mortality is on a par with Germany (both are ahead of the UK) and the trajectory is worse than Carlson, Tegnell and others said it would be a few weeks ago. In the autumn, Tegnell was rash enough to say that he doubted there would be a second wave in Sweden: this misjudgement perhaps emboldened Löfven to take more control.

So there may, yet, be a big Swedish nostra culpa on lockdown. But for now, it carries on: rejecting lockdown and relying on people voluntarily taking advice. As Löfven warned today, the jury is still out.