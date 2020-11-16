Sweden’s rule of eight marks a change of strategy

A few weeks ago, Sweden was held up as pretty much the only country in the world to have responded to coronavirus using a voluntary system: advising, rather than instructing, the public. But this has changed today with Stefan Löfven, the Prime Minister, saying he will pass a law to introduce a ban on gatherings of eight people or more. 'Do your duty. Do not go to the gym, do not go to the library, do not have parties. Do not come up with excuses that would make your activity OK,' he said in a press conference. 'It is your and my choices — every single day, every single hour, every single moment — that will now determine how we manage this.'

To hear from Löfven at all on Covid is unusual: so far the state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell has been the face of its Covid response. "This is the government's decision when it comes to how many people can gather," he told Swedish radio earlier today. "It is not us putting the foot down." Indeed his public health agency recently abolished extra restrictions for the over-70s saying the harm caused by loneliness and isolation outweighs the risk from the virus. It rejected compulsory lockdown, saying the side effects would be too great and people would — if asked — do the right thing. This is in spite of the fact that Sweden was hit far worse than its Nordic neighbours and was up there with Britain when it comes to deaths per capita. Until a few weeks ago it looked as if it did not have much of a second wave problem.

But now, the second wave is striking Sweden hard. Fredrik Elgh, professor of virology at Umeå University, recently told SVT that Sweden is two weeks away from surpassing the first wave's peak hospitalisations. This builds political pressure — which Tegnell has tended not to respond to.

Sweden has been tightening in stages. On 22 October it imposed a 50 person limit on public gatherings, with 300 on concerts and sporting events. Last week, the government proposed a 10 p.m. pub curfew. The week before, a rule of eight was imposed in restaurants - but Swedes were getting around it by calling in a troubadour and saying it was a music concert. This hardened government suspicion that Swedes are not taking the advice seriously enough. Anna Ekstrom, the education minister, has even said that 'should it be needed, we will not hesitate to close the schools' — in the first wave, Sweden kept schools open up to sixth form.

There never was a Swedish free-for-all: people worked from home, avoided the tube and hunkered down. But this was not enforced by the police. Tegnell did not peruse a herd immunity policy and explicitly rejected it as a strategy. He argued that lockdowns cause too much damage. Sweden’s economy is expected to contract by 3.4 per cent this year, one of the smallest projections in Europe. And its non-Covid excess deaths have been lower than countries who locked down. Most children under 17 didn’t miss a day of school. This — rather than minimising Covid at all costs — was the aim. But its per capita Covid deaths, so far, have been higher than any of its neighbours and almost as high as Britain.

In parliament, there has been far more of a clamour for lockdown measures and Löfven has decided he no longer wants to take the risk. The new rule of eight is still more liberal than most of Europe: it doesn't apply to office, house parties, funerals etc. Löfven is discouraging parties, private dinners etc but not banning them. Yet. His Rule of Eight will last for four weeks, but professor Elgh and others are pushing for more, saying Belgium and the Czech Republic seem to have beaten back the virus using various lockdown techniques. So more may be to come.