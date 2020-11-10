Taoiseach’s Biden fail

Oh dear. There has been much amusement today over the revelation that the graphic Boris Johnson shared to congratulate Joe Biden on winning the US election had originally been meant for Donald Trump. Still, it could be worse. Although there has been a lot of talk in the media of the Irish government's close links to the President-Elect, it turns out that there is still some work to do.

This afternoon the Prime Minister of Ireland Michael Martin took to social media to share the news that he had shared a much coveted early phone call with Biden. Only shortly after that tweet aired, it was deleted.

It turns out at the time of tweeting no such call had taken place – instead it's 'being arranged'. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has tweeted to say that he has already spoken to Biden.

What ever could be behind Martin's delay?