  1. Coffee House
  2. Coffee House

Steerpike

Taxpayers stump up £18,000 for slavery audit

Taxpayers stump up £18,000 for slavery audit
Normanton Church on Rutland Water, cited in the research for its connection to colonialism (Photo by Dennis Smith)
Text settings
Comments

It seems it's a costly business putting together a historical report. In fact, it took two researchers and a grand total of £18,481 to compile Historic England's slavery audit. The document — which lists any English pub, church or village hall that might have some connection to the transatlantic slave trade — reportedly caused much frustration among ministers for focusing on the 'divisive parts of Britain's history rather than celebrating our shared heritage'.

Historic England spent the eye-watering sum paying a pair of academics to put together a list of existing research — that's right, it's a £18,481 catalogue of work that was already out there, in the public domain for all to find. Some research by the public body is paid for through other, non-taxpayer funded sources. But not this document — according to a Freedom of Information request by Mr S, the research was paid for by the body's grant-in-aid funding from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport. In other words, by you and me. 

Mr S obviously isn't against research into Britain's past. But is it really for Historic England to put together this divisive document at a time when protesters are defacing historic monuments for their links to sins of the past? Does such a document really encourage 'diverse audiences', the report's intended readers, to take joy in our history and spark a desire to protect England's heritage (which is, after all, Historic England's job)? Or will the report instead foster a sense of alienation and scorn where previously there was none? And is it right for a publically-funded body to be spending £18,481 on a glorified list of other people's research? 

Perhaps the taxpayer could fork out a couple of grand to pay yours truly to answer these blindingly obvious questions...

Useful links
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Useful links
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe