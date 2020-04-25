Ten lessons we’ve learned from the lockdown so far

Yep, the end is in sight, courtesy of other countries organising the practicalities for the return to some sort of normal life – shopping and schooling, as in Germany. That means Britain will, like it or not, be playing catchup sooner rather than later.

And when this oddly dreamlike existence is over, it’s going to feel like that bit of the Sleeping Beauty when the court wakes up after its hundred year sleep, yawning and blinking and eyeing each other rather shyly. It’s partly the warm weather; being obliged to stay away from work when it’s sunny, with quite a lot of your wages paid by the government (if like me you’re on furlough), has given these weeks an unreal quality. Unless of course, someone you care about was one of the 20,000 officially recognised victims of the virus - a dream for some has been a nightmare for others.

Before we forget what these very weird times were like, let’s start an audit of what we’ve found out while we’re still in it. Lessons and warnings. Good things and bad. What it’s taught us, if anything.