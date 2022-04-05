Thatcher wanted to privatise Channel 4

It is always amusing to hear the Left selectively invoking Margaret Thatcher. This week, they are doing so to prevent the privatisation of Channel 4, citing the fact that she brought the channel into being. She did, in 1982; but in her memoirs, she explains that by 1988, when she was striving for thephasing out of the BBC television licence fee, she decided that Channel 4 would be better off privatised. On both subjects, she was defeated by what she calls ‘the monopolistic grip of thebroadcasting establishment’. That grip is scarcely looser today.

This is an extract from The Spectator’s Notes in this week’s issue of The Spectator, out on Thursday