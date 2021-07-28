The best children’s theatre for summer 2021

The reopening of theatres continues to be a vexed issue in the light of the pandemic. The closure of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella hours before curtain up on press night due to some cast and crew being forced to self isolate being a high profile example of the struggles the theatre industry is facing.

Despite these travails, theatres are gradually reopening across the country, and with school’s breaking up, plenty of venues are putting on family friendly productions to entice audiences back. Many of these shows are being staged outdoors, and there are online options, too. Here’s our pick of the best of them…

London

The Smartest Giant in Town, Little Angel

The Little Angel puppet theatre is one of the most creative and consistent children’s venues in London, and their latest production is an adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s The Smartest Giant in Town. The show is aimed at ages three to eight, and is performed in the Little Angel studio a short walk from the main venue. Until 15 August.

The Wind in the Willows, Kew Gardens

For obvious reasons, there will be lots of people keen to watch theatre outside this summer, and, as ever, many parks, gardens and country houses are hosting productions in their grounds. In London, Kew Gardens is home to a staging of The Wind in Willows, with Kenneth Grahame’s classic story brought to life against the stunning backdrop of the botanical gardens. It’s suitable for children of all ages, and there’s an interactive element with kids in the audience joining in as little rabbits during the show. 24 - 30 July.

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain, Apollo Theatre

Like the brilliant TV show, this latest Horrible Histories stage production is one adults will most likely enjoy as much their children. It’s a whistle-stop tour of British history focusing on prominent figures such as William the Conqueror, Henry VIII and Queen Elizabeth I and, as the blurb warns, it will be a retelling of the past “with the nasty bits left in”. 29 July – 28 August

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Lyric

Eric Carle, who died earlier this year, created one of the most beloved picture books of all time in The Very Hungry Caterpillar, and this summer Hammersmith’s Lyric Theatre is bringing Carle’s classic and three of his other stories (Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly) to the stage with the help of 75 puppets. 17 - 28 August.

Dragons and Mythical Beasts, Regents Park Open Air Theatre

For ages three and up, the glorious Regents Park Open Air Theatre is hosting this adventure-filled show in which audiences will “come face-to-face with huge Stone Trolls, mysterious Japanese Baku, a Tooth Fairy you don’t want to mess with, and a slumbering dragon. 13 August - 5 September

Around the UK

The Play That Goes Wrong, touring

The West End hit comedy about a theatre production going awry in a variety of slapstick ways is off on a jaunt around the country. The incessant pratfalls should go down well with kids – it’s recommended for children over the age of eight – and it’s a solid choice if you’ve got older children of different ages to keep entertained. The tour is heading to theatres in Tunbridge Wells, Brighton, Coventry and more. Until 21 November.

Zog, touring

Like The Smartest Giant in Town, this is a stage adaptation of one of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s bestselling children’s books. Zog is a charming tale about a young dragon doing his best to make his way through dragon school. This theatrical version is directed by Kneehigh Theatre’s founder Mike Shepherd with music by Johnny Flynn. Catch it in Oldham, Kingston, Cambridge, Southampton and Milton Keynes. Until 5 September.

Giffords Circus, touring

Circuses can be hit and miss (and when they are bad they are a terrible way to spend an afternoon), but Giffords is circus done properly. Their shows are riotous and idiosyncratic, and this year’s offering, The Hooley, features 'fairies, trolls, pixies, leprechauns, wild horses, Celtic music and dancing and madcap magic'. Giffords has been touring all summer with dates in Henley, Oxfordshire, Wiltshire, Gloucestershire and Cirencester still to come. Until 13 September.

The Jungle Book, touring

Immersion Theatre are taking their musical production of The Jungle Book around a huge number of stately homes, estates and outdoor venues this summer. The itinerary includes Leeds Castle, Knebworth House, Cornbury Park Estate and many more. Packing an indulgent picnic (and a decent bottle of something chilled) is essential for this kind of al fresco family show.

The Wolves of Willoughby Chase, The Minack

This open air theatre in Cornwall, cut into the rocks and with the sea as a backdrop, is arguably the most stunning place in the UK to watch theatre. So, if you are in the area this summer, a visit to the Minack is a must. As far as a family theatre outing is concerned, an adaptation of Joan Aiken’s children’s novel The Wolves of Willoughby Chase is the one to watch. 24 August to 2 September.

Online

Marvin’s Binoculars, Unicorn Theatre

If you’d prefer to stay away from live theatre this summer, the Unicorn Theatre has created an online production for children to enjoy from home. Online audiences follow a little boy call Marvin as he searches for his missing binoculars. It’s all about exploring local green spaces and getting to know nature, while touching on themes of friendship. It’s available for free on YouTube until 8 August.

I Want My Hat Back, National Theatre

The National Theatre at Home service is worth turning to if you want to watch something with the kids that isn’t on Disney Plus or Netflix. This acclaimed 2015 adaptation of Jon Klassen’s I Want My Hat Back, a brilliantly droll picture book about a bear interrogating a cast of animals about where his favourite red hat is, is the one to watch. NT at Home allows you to rent productions individually or watch as part of a subscription.

