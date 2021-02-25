The cautionary tale of the Christian teacher who criticised Ruth Davidson

When Richard Lucas, a maths teacher, uploaded a video criticising former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson for having what he called a 'fatherless child', he anticipated some controversy. But, nearly three years on, Lucas is still shocked by the reaction it sparked.

Lucas, who is a Christian, was hauled in front of the General Teaching Council for Scotland. Finally, this month, a panel threw out allegations that his comments were 'offensive and discriminatory' and allowed him to continue to work as a teacher.

In reality the decision means little: the controversy sparked by the video, in which Lucas says that 'children have got a right to a male role model and a female role model within the home', makes it difficult to envisage a return to the classroom any time soon. He tells me:

‘I would be very surprised if any school in Scotland would employ me now. The iron fist of the educational establishment in Scotland crushes anyone who holds the opinions that I do.’

So why did Lucas, who now heads up the Scottish Family party, win his case? Lucas isn't sure but thinks that his decision to quote catechism 2376 of the Catholic Church, which explicitly states the right of children to be raised by a mother and a father and declares involving a third party in the production of a child to be ‘gravely immoral’, may have been decisive. It made it clear that Lucas's views are based on his religious beliefs.

Whether or not you agree with Lucas, it is worth watching the video which sparked the row in the first place. It's true that it is sardonic in tone. But what is also clear is that Lucas stands by his beliefs.

Should those views mean that he should not be allowed to teach? Ultimately the teaching panel made the decision that they shouldn't stand in the way of him being allowed back in the classroom. But the last three years has taught Lucas there are many who disagree.

Plenty of his detractors, says Lucas, were determined to ensure he was not allowed to teach again. The reaction in some parts of the media has been ferocious too: when he was interviewed by the BBC, the opening question was ‘Are you a homophobe?’. It didn’t get any friendlier.

As well as the concerns over his professional future, Lucas – who insists his views are those in line with the teachings of the mainstream church – was also the subject of a probe by police, which led to the compiling of a 'concern report', in which he was referred to as the 'perp' or perpetrator.

Lucas’s story may have a different ending to that of Will Knowland, sacked from Eton after posting a video containing what some believed to be unacceptable views, but the long-term outcome is likely to be the same. Lucas sees his victory as a hollow one; ‘the process is the punishment’ he tells me. And the Lucas case, like the Knowland case, is a cautionary tale for teachers throughout the UK, who might now think twice before expressing unfashionable opinions.