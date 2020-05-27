The challenge we face coming out of lockdown

The public reaction to the Dominic Cummings saga shows how difficult many people have found the lockdown. It has disrupted the lives of everyone in the country and the education of all schoolchildren, caused an unprecedented recession, soaring unemployment, kept families and lovers apart and led to worrying mental health problems. Tens of thousands have died. Many people were not able to say good-bye to or go to funerals of loved ones.

So it is perhaps rather surprising that a poll for the Daily Mail a week ago found that actually many people seem to be liking it. Asked if they were enjoying being at home more, 43 per cent said yes and just 25 per cent said no. More feel better off financially (33 per cent) than worse off (29 per cent). Large majorities reported better relations with their children (all that quality time together) and a positive impact on their marriage.

Some of this chimes with feedback from my constituents, many of whom have said they like the lack of traffic in their villages, the cleaner air, and slower pace of life. Some have said, understandably, that they want this to continue. The fact that more people feel better off than worse off as we head into the worst recession in modern history is a remarkable tribute to the government’s wide range of support schemes. Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, comes out of the poll with very strong approval ratings. I have been getting emails from constituents thanking the government for its support, a novel experience for any politician.

This all points to some of the challenges we face as the pandemic wanes, and the country gets moving again. We know that the current situation is necessary to beat the virus, but we also know it is not economically sustainable in the long run.

The government borrowed a record amount last month, more than it had been expecting to borrow for the whole year. Something like three quarters of workers are now paid out of the public purse. I am getting increasing questions about people not wanting to go back to work, from both employers and employees.

I have had complaints from employees about being forced off furlough to go back to work, asking if employers have a right to do that (yes is the answer, so long as the employees can work safely. There is no right to be furloughed).

And I have had complaints from employers about furloughed staff not wanting to get back to work. One construction industry surveyor told me that with tradesmen typically earning £35,000 a year, when furloughed they were only £20 a day worse off after tax. He reported they were very reluctant to have to get up at 6am, face travel costs and do a full day’s work rather than rest at home all for just £20. It is difficult not to sympathise. The carpenters and plasterers don’t have a right not to work, but you can imagine the difficult conversations between employers and employees. The people keenest to get back to work have been those in the private sector, such as pub landlords and shopkeepers, who are extremely concerned about losing their business, despite all the government support. The poll actually finds that those in the private sector generally felt worse off as a result of the lockdown, but those in the public sector felt better off. Not having to worry about losing your job gives great peace of mind.

But the country does need to get back to work (from home if possible, and taking all necessary precautions in the work place.). The Chancellor has quite rightly announced that employers will have to contribute to the salary of furloughed employees, to both give an incentive to make sure staff start working, but also to prevent employees keeping staff furloughed who have no job to go back to. That will make a difference. Garden centres, car dealerships and most shops are reopening. The message is clear: we have to get the country going again.