The EU is playing a dangerous game with vaccine exports

The EU is arguably playing a self-harming game in potentially restricting vaccine exports to the UK as a tit for tat for the inability of AstraZeneca to supply the 80 million doses it ordered by the end of March.

First of all, this looks like unedifying EU sour grapes that the UK, out of the EU, moved earlier to place vaccine contracts and will soon be self-sufficient in vaccines.

Second, it risks damaging the reputation of the EU as a place where multinationals can securely invest, because it is blowing up the supply chains of two big American companies with EU operations, Pfizer and Moderna.

The UK, desperate for inward investment, will look relatively more attractive as a haven for foreign capital.

Third, it risks converting the UK's many Brexit sceptics into reluctant Brexit converts, because it is conspicuous that an independent UK put in place more contracts for vaccines per capita and much earlier than the EU – and rather than accept the commercial and political reality, the EU is now shouting foul play.

It is not the best look for the EU.