The Guardian’s embarrassing picture mix-up

This morning, the Guardian published a column by Owen Jones, discussing the recent antisemitic tirade of the grime artist Wiley, who has since been suspended from Twitter and banned from Facebook. The column, headlined ‘I joined the Twitter boycott – but racism on social media is just the tip of the iceberg’ condemned Wiley’s remarks, but advised readers not to forget that the real peddlers of privilege are ‘powerful rightwing newspapers’.

So it was perhaps rather unfortunate that the Guardian published the piece with a picture of the wrong man. Instead of depicting Wiley as intended, the publication mistakenly used a picture of the rapper Kano.

A correction was added to the piece shortly after readers pointed out the mistake:

Mr S notes that back in February, when the BBC and Evening Standard made a similar error captioning pictures of three black Labour MPs, the Guardian devoted two reporters to the story, and argued that ‘British media outlets have been left embarrassed and facing accusations of racism’ following the mistake.

Will the Guardian devote a similar amount of space to examining its own error? Mr S isn’t holding his breath…