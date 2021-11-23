The inconvenience of the Waukesha attack

At least five people were killed and more than 40 injured on Sunday night when a driver drove his SUV into attendees of the annual Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The driver has been identified in news reports as Darrell Edward Brooks Jr.

The horrific attack immediately made national news in America because of the death toll and brutal nature of the crime. Videos surfaced online showing the driver veering towards members of the parade and narrowly missing many others. Sunday's incident appeared eerily similar to the 2016 Berlin terror attack, where an Isis member killed 12 people by ramming his truck through a Christmas market.

However, it seems probable that Waukesha will be memory-holed by the agenda-driven media because Brooks was a black man and, according to his social media, a supporter of Black Lives Matter. This doesn't comport with the leftist media's demonisation of white men, whose alleged privilege and toxicity are the biggest threat to America.

I don't claim to know if Brooks was motivated by anti-white hatred, but I do find it suspicious that the media was so eager to rule out terrorism. In fact, CNN, CBS and other outlets were reporting on an alternative motive before they had even publicly identified a suspect. The explanation they have offered as to why Brooks drove into a crowd of hundreds of people would make even the lowest IQ individual scratch their head.

Apparently, Brooks was fleeing another crime scene ('possibly a knife fight') when he ran into the parade. It makes perfect sense, you see, when evading possible arrest to drive to a highly-populated area with a heavier police presence and swerve into innocent civilians.

No one with two brain cells would think that this makes any sense, but mainstream outlets are breathlessly repeating it without offering an ounce of scepticism. Will this turn into another Las Vegas shooting? It's been five years since that mass murder event and we still don't have a satisfactory answer as to why Stephen Paddock would kill dozens of country concert attendees.

Another inconvenient truth about the deaths in Waukesha is that they were entirely preventable. Brooks has a long history of violent crime and is listed in the Nevada sex offender registry for having a baby with and allegedly trafficking a 16-year-old girl while he was in his mid-twenties. He has a criminal history dating back to 1999 when he was convicted on a felony count of aggravated battery. Earlier this month, Brooks was arrested and charged with numerous offences, including multiple counts of domestic abuse, battery, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and bail jumping. Nonetheless, just a couple of days before driving through the Christmas parade, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail.

Milwaukee district attorney John Chisholm is on the record bragging about reducing the number of individuals held on cash bail. The New Yorker reported in a 2015 article titled 'The Milwaukee Experiment' that Chisholm 'decided that his office would undertake initiatives to try to send fewer people to prison while maintaining public safety'.

The media will ignore the role Milwaukee's jail reforms played in this holiday horror because it would damage the establishment's desire for nationwide criminal justice reform.

Unfortunately, many Republicans, including former president Donald Trump, have fallen for the claim that criminal justice reform is about empathy and equity while ignoring that it can have dire consequences for public safety and law and order.

Chisholm’s office even admitted that Brooks’s bail was set too low but declined to explain how his proposed systemic reforms would have led to a different outcome: 'The State’s bail recommendation in this case was inappropriately low in light of the nature of the recent charges and the pending charges against Mr Brooks,' Chisholm’s office said on Monday. 'The bail recommendation in this case is not consistent with the approach of the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office toward matters involving violent crime, nor was it consistent with the risk assessment of the defendant prior to setting of bail.'

The Waukesha attack is everything our establishment media and politicians pretend never happens. White people are supposed to be the perpetrators. Violent criminals can be let out of jail with zero repercussions. White men are automatically considered terrorists, even when acting in self defence, but we can never know the motives of left-wing and minority perps. Don't be surprised when this dreadful calamity recedes from the American airwaves so that the media doesn't have to confront inconvenient facts.

